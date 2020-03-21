I caught C. Mack Sewell on the final miles of a hunting sojourn through Alaska, Canada and the American West, where the fear spread by coronavirus seemed to trail just behind his vehicle’s tailpipe.
In the Yukon, there was barely a mention of it, he said on a cellphone doing battle with one-bar reception.
Then he got to Edmonton and Calgary, and what was a faraway concern had become ominous.
By Wyoming, all that was left was golden arches.
“We had to go through the McDonald’s drive-up,” he said.
Sewell, who served as New Mexico’s state epidemiologist for more than 20 years, knows all too well the hard roads medical experts are traveling now. The nightmare scenario of a viral pandemic, unimaginable to the rest of us, was something he’d studied and fought for years.
He said there are plenty of things you learn from game-planning such events, both theoretically and in real time. After a lifetime of thinking the unthinkable, here’s his overriding truth:
“You can’t treat your way out of this,” he said, meaning the steps health officials have been preaching — distance, isolation, hygiene — are the best bets as scientists and technicians frantically work to develop a vaccine that most experts say is many months if not a year away.
Sewell, who led New Mexico through the strange and frightening hantavirus episode of the early 1990s and later H1N1 in 2009, said there’s ample cause for concern as COVID-19 spreads and threatens to wipe out business, industry, cultural touchstones and worst of all, lives.
“One of the unknowns is that as we see more waves, how long this can go on,” he said. “In terms of the impact it has on employers and employees, it’s going to be huge.”
But he also said there are reasons to be optimistic, pointing to a medical care system that, if not overwhelmed, is superior to those in many other countries. As it applies to New Mexico, he spoke warmly of the person who appears to be the point man in the state’s battle, Dr. Chad Smelser, with whom he worked before leaving New Mexico several years ago .
“That staff, I’m sure they’re busy,” he said of the people at the state Department of Health.
New Mexico’s numbers, compared to places like Washington state and New York, are relatively small, of course. But try telling that to the worried faces at the checkout lines, the vacant stares on walks around Santa Fe. In the lives of Americans under the age of 90, there’s been nothing like this. Nothing. I thought 9/11 was the seminal moment of my lifetime.
Nope. This is.
Sewell is too much a scientist to sugarcoat the situation, noting that as a former epidemiologist “the high-level view for places like Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces … they’d be on my radar screen just because of the population there. If you’re in much smaller, more remote communities, the likelihood of exposure is less. But there’s likely some community spread in most cities in any state. At least I think that possibility exists.
“That’s why the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] are making the recommendations they are about social distancing,” he said. “They know this spreads rapidly.”
Sewell, who grew up in Santa Fe — Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, Harvey Junior High, Santa Fe High — became a familiar face and voice in the early 1990s when a mysterious ailment began killing young and healthy people in Northwest New Mexico.
Without many clues at first, people in the Four Corners began dying of a flu-like illness on or near the Navajo Nation. Sewell and others frantically began to investigate the cause, eventually finding clues gleaned from other continents for a malady now commonly known as hantavirus.
At the time, the story, the fear, gripped the state. And it was terrifying, especially when it was revealed people could be infected by contact with rodent urine or feces.
Eventually, though, smart people figured things out. People changed the way they lived and operated. Hantavirus remains a threat but not a mystery. Nor a scourge.
Sewell left New Mexico in 2012 and took a position as the occupational epidemiologist in Wyoming for a time. Now retired and living in Fort Collins, Colo., he recalls his days in New Mexico in detail. Just before his phone cut out for the final time, I asked him what he’d tell people if he were still doing his old job.
“I’d tell them there’s cause for concern,” he said. “But I wouldn’t panic.”
