030223MemorialWalk_LS_4.JPG

From left, Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran’s son, Jaxon Duran, 15, and wife, Kayhleen Duran, enter the Law Enforcement Academy after a memorial walk Thursday for Officer Duran, who died in the line of duty one year ago last week.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Training. Cops talk about it all the time.

Sometimes I think they’re trained only to talk about training.

Busting through a door. Asking for a driver’s license. Approaching a suspect. Dealing with a snotty member of the public who’s armed with a complaint. Name the topic, and police officers inevitably will fall back on what they’ve learned at the police academy, or through hard-earned experience, and occasionally, via trial and error.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.