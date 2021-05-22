Offerings from the Sunday buffet line ...
There are times when the Santa Fe Police Department is all too easy to criticize, but it deserves much credit for understanding — and acting — on the city's late-night drag racing and reckless-driving problems on some city streets.
The city last week reported the results of an effort called Operation Quick Sand, a crackdown on the loud/immature/deadly driving exhibitions that occur on Cerrillos and Airport roads, plus other areas around the city, including downtown. The monthlong project, which concluded May 7, netted 140 traffic citations, 30 oral warnings and 10 arrests — four for driving under the influence.
Operation Quick Sand was accomplished without a hit to the police department's overtime budget, said Capt. Matthew Champlin, who headed the effort. The patrol officers who participated did so in addition to their normal duties — i.e., attending to calls for service, of which there are plenty.
"With Quick Sand, I was pretty proud of the guys and gals who did this," Champlin said.
Champlin acknowledges the push on Airport, Cerrillos and downtown doesn't magically eliminate drag racing — a weird but understandable byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic, when emptier streets and a cooped-up society basically invited souped-up coupes to hit the streets — but it's the kind of police work that makes a difference, and maybe, saves lives. After all, how many times have you read a headline like this: "Late-night crash kills two"?
Getting caught in Quick Sand was actually a good thing.
• • •
I think the city — not just city government — has an opportunity to do something special with the Hometown Heroes program, which hangs banners honoring local military veterans past and present below streetlights along Cerrillos Road.
First, the stats: Donald Christy, who heads the program, says 202 veterans' banners recently were installed, including 75 new additions from this year. They honor those who served in every U.S. military era of the 20th and 21st centuries, from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan. (You can see each veteran either by driving Cerrillos or going to troopbanners.com/santafe.)
With accompanying equipment for installation, the banners cost $156 apiece, and the families of the veterans have paid for them. Unfortunately, they fade and tear after time, meaning a family would have to pony up to have a new one made for their loved one.
I think the whole thing — new banners and replacements — might be something a big-hearted donor or group of small-pocket givers might bankroll.
In a city where military service and sacrifice is valued and remembered, it'd be quite a sight to see these banners flying all over town.
Think about it: Santa Fe, the City Different, is really the City That Honors Its Own.
Still, there are a lot of heroes in this world; not all wear uniforms. And that's where an even greater opportunity arises. What about the same kind of program honoring, say, health care workers and first responders during the pandemic? Wouldn't that be something to see along on Rodeo Road or St. Michael's Drive? What about an avenue of banners waving in the wind for those who've educated kids on St. Francis Drive or Old Pecos Trail?
This is a town that loves to argue about streetlights. Maybe it could get together for what's under them.
• • •
Former Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley has indicated he's leaving New Mexico. If he chooses to stay, I'm taking bets on his political future. It'll be fascinating.
McCamley's story: He left state government last month on his own volition because he could no longer absorb the threats against him and his family, likely from people angered by Workforce Solutions' inability to handle the tsunami of unemployment claims spawned by the pandemic.
McCamley, a voluble former state legislator who clearly saw himself as someone with a big political future, may get some much-deserved sympathy assuming his version of events is true. No state official, let alone their family members, deserves to deal with a violent nutjob, let alone a string of them. But the Workforce Solutions debacle — a Legislative Finance Committee report released last week found the agency may have overpaid as much as $250 million in unemployment benefits — won't soon be forgotten. If McCamley decides to run for public office again, the agency's handling of the unemployment mess will be a negative ad waiting to happen.
And if you think it stops with McCamley, think again. Or, rather, think 2022. When Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham touts the state's work in blunting the coronavirus pandemic, her Republican opponent is going to fire up a negative ad or 10 with these words: "Workforce Solutions."
