With the house of cards that is the college football season collapsing all around us, it’s time to think long-term. It’s time to use a little rational thought. It’s time we just accept the fact that the pandemic is literally re-wiring the circuitry of the college sports model and nowhere is that more apparent that football.
Fact: College football at its highest level is inherently unfair. We all know it.
The 10 conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision give us 130 teams, of which maybe a dozen have a realistic shot of winning a national title and of which about 85 percent have no chance at all of even making it to the College Football Playoff (looking at you, Mountain West).
It’s time to split the sport’s highest level in half and start all over.
Not exactly a profound statement, but it’s high time we take action.
Here’s the deal: The Power Five schools will survive the pandemic regardless of whether we have a season. They’ll take a financial hit, sure, and make headlines for the hardships they face. They’re guaranteed to lose millions and, darn it, maybe have to hold off on those renovations to the team training center that called for individual hot tubs for every player and a private elevator to each coach's office.
Bummer.
Meanwhile the plight of the non-power schools (taking notes, MWC?) will be even more severe. Their losses will have the same proportional effect, but more serious will be the trickle-down on the non-revenue sports. Schools like the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State have historically had a hard time making ends meet and without a football season that generates millions in TV revenues and body bag games, the belt-tightening could be the death of certain sports as we know them.
Leave the Power Five on its own, abolish the antiquated bowl system and have the Group of Five (which would need a new name because, yuck) form its own 65-team division that falls under the NCAA championship umbrella, one that would crown a true champion instead of the mythical — there, I said it, mythical — title that goes to the winner of the made-for-TV/non-NCAA College Football Playoff.
It would have an honest-to-goodness playoff bracket similar to the Football Bowl Subdivision (formally Division I-AA), Division II and Division III. The D-2 tournament is now a 28-team event split into four regions of seven teams. The highest seed in each region gets a bye and the highest seed in each subsequent round through the national semifinals gets home field advantage. The title game is always held at a neutral site.
Fun fact: Albuquerque hosted the D-2 national championship in 1979 and 1980 but it was an abject failure at the turnstiles. The 1980 title won by Cal Poly drew just 2,056 fans, easily the smallest crowd in the 47-year history of the tournament. The two-year attendance of just over 6,000 is smaller than 35 championship games played before or since.
As for the format, the D-2 model covers five rounds with the top seeds needing to win four games to win a national title. A similar format has been adopted in the FCS, which hosts a 24-team bracket with eight first-round byes and games beginning Thanksgiving weekend.
For the 65-team Group of Five tournament, start humbly with a 16- or 20-team bracket. Automatic bids go to the conference champions with the remaining spots chosen at random by a selection committee. Home field advantage goes to the higher seeds and the title game will be held at a modest-sized venue, like a converted big league ballpark or Major League Soccer stadium.
It would garner a decent TV deal, just not the monstrosity that is the CFP — which is good because none of us really want a panel of Tim Tebows and Desmond Howards breaking down a team's heart or a defensive coordinator's Tampa Two.
Let’s face it, this wouldn't be the NFL’s feeder system like the surviving BCS. It would be a Division I level full of pro-caliber players who weren’t deemed pretty enough to get a scholarship to the SEC or Big Ten. They’d be our guys, the blue-collar types instead of the blue-chip studs.
Who wouldn’t want to see that? Imagine a time where — stay with me here — UNM builds a team good enough to compete for the MWC title and somehow gets a playoff bid. It might mean a road game at Marshall on Thanksgiving weekend, maybe a home date against East Carolina.
Would it matter? The guess is a system like that — one that could potentially open the door for a legitimate national title run for the Air Forces, the Tulanes, the Cincinnatis of the world — would at least allow for realistic goal-setting tendencies.
For now, the best a Lobo-lover can hope for is a New Mexico Bowl-esque bid.
Sign me up.
