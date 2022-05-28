Here’s the best I have to offer: rage.
Pure, unfettered rage.
I know. Not very original.
You’ve already read just about everything you’re ever going to want to know about guns, and how they’re bleeding this country dry. Right? They’re killing people in ones and twos and threes every day in America, the drip-drip-drip too common and silent for anyone outside grieving families to hear anymore. A leaky faucet of death.
And then there’s Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children — children, for God’s sake — and two schoolteachers murdered by an 18-year-old brandishing as much weaponry, if not more, than a lance corporal carries into battle.
Incredibly, the gush of heartbreak on a mass scale is common, too, because before Uvalde there was Buffalo and before Buffalo there was Parkland and before Parkland there was Las Vegas, Nev. And so on. And so on. Those are just the lowlights. I’m missing dozens of mass shootings to fill in the gaps, just in the past few months and years, but you get the idea.
The lockstep is familiar. We are shocked. Crushed. Mystified. Angry for a minute or two or three. And then we go along with our lives until the next one crawls across the ticker. Wanna take bets on the location?
There’s always a next one. Welcome to America, the nation whose destiny is that of Manifest Butchery.
But this time, I’m determined to stay angry, the kettle at full boil. Because, really, that’s the only thing that will change this: millions of lucky ones like me, maybe like you, demanding change to honor those who weren’t so fortunate.
Angry people can threaten the political jobs of those who make guns more available than baby formula and easier to obtain than a driver’s license.
Angry people can threaten the livelihoods of craven gun manufacturers who make Big Pharma or Big Tobacco look positively virginal by comparison.
Citing statistics from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New York Times reported domestic gun production in 2020 was 11.3 million, up from 3.9 million in 2000. In 2020, more than 45,000 people died via the gun. Casket-makers aren’t the only ones printing money here.
And the Second Amendment? Please. There’s no way Jefferson and Adams believed the ability to keep and bear arms should cover the inalienable right to commit mass murder with an AR-15.
My role model in this rage is a guy named Steve Kerr. He’s the basketball coach of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Before a playoff game last week in Dallas, he sat down in a pregame news conference, refused to take any questions on hoops, then pulled the pin on his frustration. If you haven’t seen it, let your fingers do the Googling. Incredible.
“When are we going to do something?” Kerr shouted, pounding his hand on the table. “I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired … I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”
Kerr went on for a couple more minutes, each sentence an arrow through the heart because they were so straight and true. His voice quivering with anger, he accurately laid the lack of a background check law at the feet of Republicans in the U.S. Senate, who have effectively blocked any hint of gun control for years.
Republicans — the party of life from the moment of conception. The party of thoughts and prayers after birth.
“It’s pathetic! I’ve had enough,” Kerr said, before storming out to coach a game that against the backdrop of 19 murdered children meant absolutely nothing. Pro basketball has brought millions to Kerr’s bank account. It’s his humanity that makes him rich.
I can still feel his fury.
It starts there, I suppose: So much anger that you can’t hold it in anymore. That you have to do something. And I don’t kid myself: These 800 words, like a Warriors-Mavericks playoff game, don’t signify anything of real import. There are people much more eloquent, much more relevant.
But I have to do something, no matter how small. Alongside this column, we are going to run the available photos of the 21 people who died Tuesday in Uvalde.
Just so we all understand this gun thing isn’t an “issue.” Just so we all understand this is about life. And death.
The mug shots are hard for me to view. The other day, I participated in a Career Day at Nava Elementary in the center of Santa Fe. The kids I met there look exactly like the faces who sat in those desks in Uvalde.
The brilliant Jackson Browne once wrote a song called “Casino Nation,” and really, it’s truer than he could’ve known. Every day in our country now is a gamble. Death could come in a classroom. A store. A dance. A church service. A birthday party. A drive-thru window. A concert. A street corner.
We’re all at the roulette table. Step one foot outside your door, and take your chances.
Enough. Enough.