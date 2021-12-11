Two of the last three sheriffs in Rio Arriba County have been convicted on felony charges.
So, yeah, you could say the odd man out — new sheriff Billy Merrifield — has some work to do as he tries to rebuild the image of the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office.
No one is more aware of that fact than Billy Merrifield.
“It’s gonna be some challenge,” he says.
Appointed Monday by the Rio Arriba County Commission to head a 27-person department stained by the conviction of James Lujan earlier this month and Lujan’s predecessor, Tommy Rodella, in 2014, Merrifield acknowledges he’s still not used to someone calling him “sheriff.”
That might not be the worst thing. The title is not a badge of honor in Rio Arriba County; not after the acts of Lujan and Rodella during their tenures. But Merrifield, who until last week was a major in the department, its third-ranking member, knows all he can do is his very best, day after day, and hope the results will speak for themselves.
“I can’t change yesterday, nobody can,” he says. “All we can do is focus on providing service to the people in Rio Arriba County.”
Merrifield says he never expected to become sheriff; certainly not this way. As Lujan headed into his second trial on charges of aiding a felon and intimidating a witness following a mistrial on those charges in Tierra Amarilla earlier this year, Merrifield says he thought another mistrial might be likely. But when a jury in Santa Fe convicted the former sheriff — effectively ending Lujan’s law enforcement career — the improbable became reality.
“Nobody expected it this way,” says Merrifield, who adds it’s far too early to determine if he’ll run for the job in the next county election. “And it did affect several guys. But at the same time, we had an all-employees meeting, let them get that off their chest. At the end of the day, the word to my guys was, we’ve gotta remember what we’re committed to do, what the citizens in our community want us to do. And everybody agreed to that.”
After being appointed to the post, Merrifield says he spent the first day or so reaching out to mend fences with nearby law enforcement agencies; entities he hints have not had the best relationship with the sheriff’s office under Lujan. From there, the new boss’s cellphone has constantly buzzed with calls from people in the county — he’s known some of them all his life. He was born in Española.
“A lot of requests from the community,” he says.
As a “troubled kid,” Merrifield admits to not liking law enforcement officers, even spending a stint in detention. But as he got older and found a job as a corrections officer, he discovered he was intrigued by enforcing the law, helping people. One thing led to another, then another …
Along the way, he’s lived an interesting life — but one that at times has been painful. In 2016, his daughter, Brandi Merrifield, died of a drug overdose at age 22. A crushing story on KOAT-TV, followed by a haunting Time magazine photo of him visiting his daughter’s grave, made his personal pain — and the dangers drug addiction bring — very public.
“It can happen to anybody,” he says. “It doesn’t matter the career, you have to be aware of the signs, especially with the youth. Today’s not the way we grew up.”
True enough. The intersection of past and present always creates uncertainties, contradictions, irony.
For proof, see the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office webpage, a document that seems to scream the vagaries of life:
”James D. Lujan was sworn in as Rio Arriba County Sheriff … during a ceremony following the commission meeting on Thursday, October 2, 2014. Sheriff Lujan is committed to the well-being and safety of the people of Rio Arriba County. Through cooperation, communications, partnerships, and dedication Sheriff Lujan will work closely with all law-enforcement agencies in the region, ensuring public resources are used efficiently and effectively. Last but certainly not least, Sheriff Lujan will work diligently to restore the public’s faith in the ability of the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, ensuring integrity, honesty and leadership are incorporated in the everyday execution and enforcement of the office by both he and his deputies.”
Those are pretty haunting words, especially if you’re the next man up. But when asked if he’s worried about being judged by the actions of Rodella and Lujan, Merrifield doesn’t hesitate.
“I really think the people who do know me, know the person I am,” he says. “I’m not going to let that affect me. I have to walk the talk and move myself, and just put those [negative perceptions] away.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.