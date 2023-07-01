Poor old West Alameda, it gets no love. It’s also a thread tying together my 36 years in Santa Fe.

Our first house was a Sheetrock rented duplex off Camino Rio near the radio tower. It seemed fitting since our previous address in Cambridge, Mass., was River Street.

Back then, the only authorized crossings from West Alameda to Agua Fría Street were near the San Isidro church in Agua Fría village and the Camino Alire bridge between the neighborhoods of Casa Solana and Barrio La Cañada.

Contact Kim Shanahan at

kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

Recommended for you