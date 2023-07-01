Poor old West Alameda, it gets no love. It’s also a thread tying together my 36 years in Santa Fe.
Our first house was a Sheetrock rented duplex off Camino Rio near the radio tower. It seemed fitting since our previous address in Cambridge, Mass., was River Street.
Back then, the only authorized crossings from West Alameda to Agua Fría Street were near the San Isidro church in Agua Fría village and the Camino Alire bridge between the neighborhoods of Casa Solana and Barrio La Cañada.
The growing population along West Alameda had long sought access across the river to get to shopping and services on St. Michael’s Drive and middle Cerrillos Road. Unauthorized crossings were widely used by locals in the know.
One came out on Agua Fría from La Joya Road and the other came off West Alameda by The Commons and crossed on the west side of Frenchy’s Field. They were convenient and treacherous, with many summer afternoons found waiting on one side or the other debating whether to risk the rushing waters of a monsoon deluge.
When the city closed those crossings in the late ’80s and early ’90s, undoubtedly because of complaints from neighbors hating traffic and dust, increased traffic on West Alameda was instantaneous. With no quick crossings, those living between Camino Alire and San Isidro now had to go east or west first on their trip south.
West Alameda and the north side of the Santa Fe River in the county were historically undeveloped and neglected by both city and county. Until the annexation agreement of 2008, city limits stopped just past The Commons. Traffic engineers have long seen its potential as a major east-west thoroughfare.
When Interstate 25 was designed in the early ’60s, imaginary lines were drawn from a proposed exit at Richards Avenue that would take traffic across the Arroyo Chamiso, then across Cerrillos Road then across the river to hit West Alameda above the Hansen Lumber yard. It made a lot of sense on paper and got serious traction in the late ’80s.
It also fired up a city councilor named Debbie Jaramillo, who represented neighborhoods strung along West Alameda that liked the road as it was. She rolled into the mayor’s office in 1994 and effectively quashed any move to improve West Alameda or connect it to a Richards Avenue extension.
When we moved onto a vacant acre farther out by another radio tower, it was dirt until Calle Nopal. A morning commute during dry times was so dusty headlights were on, like driving in dense fog. Every yard wall along the route, regardless of the underlying stucco color, was exactly the hue of road dirt. During snow and mud seasons, it was a frightening, squirmy, slippery mess.
It did get paved around the time Jaramillo was elected, but I don’t remember if it was because of her or to spite her. Regardless, it was a relief to commuters. Another relief, coming much later, was the crossing at Siler Road.
Angry commuters facing months of road closure from washed-out culverts, along with a neighborhood rebellion against planned annexation, are awakening the city to a long-neglected responsibility. In 1987, the city had plans, money and City Council approval to extend Richards Avenue to West Alameda and build a three-lane road to St. Francis Drive.
Thirty-six years later, the idea still makes sense and is still a political hot potato. It’s doubtful the growing power of Agua Fría village will ever allow it to happen even if the city made it a priority, which it hasn’t and likely won’t.