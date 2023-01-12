New Mexico guard Jaelen House battles for a loose ball against UNLV’s Keshon Gilbert on Saturday at The Pit. House, who entered the game with a scoring average of 17 points, was held without points after halftime.
The bandwagon can be a bumpy ride for fans accustomed to letdowns and heartaches. That sentence basically sums up the life and times of a University of New Mexico sports fan who happens to have a love/hate relationship with its men’s basketball team.
Less than two weeks ago, LoboNation was on top of the world as the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I hoops. The Lobos had entered the Top 25, they were preparing for their first sellout crowd in nearly eight years and the players were becoming household names around the 505.
Two losses later and the first home game since falling out of the national rankings drew 6,000 fewer fans than the previous game.
All things considered, not entirely unexpected. As Lobos forward Josiah Allick said earlier this week, fans tend to judge a team’s season much like they do a movie after just 30 minutes.
“They don’t see the entire picture, not that early,” he said.
How is it that a 21-year-old college athlete has more perspective than most of the people paying to watch him? The answer to that may be even clearer after Saturday’s visit to San Diego State, the veritable bell cow of the Mountain West Conference and one of the top teams in the Western United States over the past decade-plus.
The Lobos are a long shot to win. In fact, it’s easier to assume they’ll get sent packing with a double-digit loss than to have them come home with a shocking upset.
So what then? How many more people pull the ejection handle on the Lobo bandwagon if they come home with a third straight loss in MWC play?
Rebuilding the Lobos after eight years of failure is a massive undertaking. It will take multiple recruiting classes and a steady inflow of players who fit coach Richard Pitino’s system.
But that’s just Step 1. Step 1A is winning back the fans and repairing a frayed relationship that would make anyone who woke up from a 30-year coma shocked by the lack of support at home games. It is getting better, but quietly hoping the Lobos stay undefeated and creep into the Top 10 is a little like all you Cowboys fans waiting to engrave the Lombardi.
The occasional stumble is bound to happen. Losing half a dozen games before the MWC Tournament should be expected.
This team isn’t complete. It has holes, it has pieces missing.
It also has players like Jaelen House, a polarizing type who has fans adoring him when he’s on and questioning his worth when he’s not. He hears the chatter and knows when you’re down on him, which probably explains his almost non-theatrical play in Monday’s win over Oral Roberts.
Best advice for him? You got this far by playing like your hair’s on fire, so keep doing it. Most of the time it works, sometimes it contributes to a loss. Lobos fans should be OK with that because, like it or not, reserving a seat on the bandwagon means navigating a few pot holes.
Things are better, Lobos fans, but make sure you’re strapped in. There are bumps aplenty still to come.