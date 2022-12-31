There’s a move to “professionalize” New Mexico’s Legislature — quote marks are always loaded; I’ll explain in a minute — and before you respond, “Well, it’s about time; those people need professionalizing,” please remember: This isn’t anything new.

Alas, it never happens.

But I’m going to hold out some hope as the circus comes to town later this month, under the big top we call the Roundhouse. I don’t believe you’ll see legislators drawing a salary anytime soon, but with the right approach, the right sales pitch and enough patience, 2023 could be the year things change.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

