It’s hard to write a requiem for Bill Richardson because he was more real, more human, more authentic than almost any other member of his breed: the American politician.
In a business where veneer is slathered on by sycophants and publicists, then buffed to a high sheen by a willing battalion of apologists, Richardson was as genuine and flawed as the beaten brown blazer he’d wear around downtown Santa Fe.
Which is the irony for him. For all of us.
You can laud Bill Richardson as saint. You can dismiss him as sinner. You’d be wiser and more accurate to think of him as both.
I have no doubt we’ll hear gleaming versions of the former governor’s life and character at his memorial service later this week, from friends and colleagues who choose to remember WBR — William Blaine Richardson — in soft focus.
I can’t blame them for that, but let’s be serious. Richardson was much more complicated.
He could be ruthless, tempestuous, contemptuous. Politically speaking, he sometimes ground adversaries into the dirt, then stepped on their necks so they didn’t forget who was boss. And smiled as he did so.
But if he didn’t forget — politicians never do — he could forgive or reassess. And then, move on. The people he sometimes deemed as enemies also could be on the receiving end of kindness, true kindness — springing from a wisdom that seemed to tell him life is a constantly moving series of problems, and maybe, opportunities.
His whole persona seemed to ask this question: Why wallow in yesterday when there’s so much to do today? And tomorrow?
I can believe some dark stories about Richardson, and there are plenty. But I can also believe a lot of good stories about him as well. His compassion was not dreamed up in some PR boiler room, as is the case with so many politicians. Often, his generosity was marrow-deep.
For me, Exhibit A came in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, when the fist of the virus was pressing down on the nation’s heartbeat.
As the trouble descended on the town he loved, he called me and said he wanted to come down to the newspaper and visit. He didn’t say why.
Richardson arrived at The New Mexican’s old newsroom on Marcy Street — we laughingly bumped elbows in a lame attempt at social distancing — and got right to the point in an empty conference room. He told me he hoped to raise some money to help those most affected by the crisis: the lunchpail workers who toil for a living without the safety net enjoyed by a former governor (or yes, current newspaper editor).
He wanted us to partner with him in a philanthropic push that would mirror The New Mexican’s holiday-time Empty Stocking Fund. He thought the effort would do some good for people who were struggling.
He emphasized he wasn’t looking for credit or a story, but was sure the money would come.
“I’ve got some connections,” he said with a shrug.
They always tell you to check out anything a source says. On this one, I need not have bothered. Richardson had more connections than anyone, and they came through like gangbusters with seed money that mattered. As it turned out, so did a lot of other people who never met him, but wanted to write a check to help their fellow man and woman.
The campaign raised scads of money. All because of Richardson and his personality.
I’ve thought about this a lot in the past week. Exactly what was it that made people like, if not love, Richardson?
Was it the best political résumé in the history of New Mexico? The man was a two-term governor, this country’s ambassador to the United Nations, a Cabinet secretary, a congressman. Most people would consider just one of those bullet points the makings for a full, rich life. For Richardson, there was always something more. He clearly loved the ride in the sleek jets, the black Suburbans, but those seductive trappings never anesthetized his humanity.
I’ve wondered whether the attraction was his political acumen — the ability to always be one step ahead of an issue, a problem, a critic, a technology, a threat. Maybe, but if he were really a savant, how to explain a second term as governor, rife with “pay-to-play” allegations, that spattered mud all over a brilliant first four years?
Was it some stunning, innate knowledge about the levers and buttons of power? See above.
The truth is, people liked Richardson because they sensed he was supremely human — charms, warts and all — in what in the final analysis is a people business. Though he sometimes tried, he couldn’t airbrush his life. If anything, he’d have the second drink, wave away the stylist, suppress the safe quote for something more juicy.
He did what we all dream of doing. He looked for adventure. It’s the only way I can explain the rise of a back-bench congressman from New Mexico to the highest levels of government, to say nothing of a unique ability to craft prisoner-release bargains with unfriendlies in places like North Korea, Russia, Iraq and a dozen more outposts that aren’t on anyone’s bucket list.
He made more than a few enemies. He made many more friends. Neither camp could accuse him of being a fraud.
They could, however, convict him of being WBR.