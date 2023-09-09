It’s hard to write a requiem for Bill Richardson because he was more real, more human, more authentic than almost any other member of his breed: the American politician.

In a business where veneer is slathered on by sycophants and publicists, then buffed to a high sheen by a willing battalion of apologists, Richardson was as genuine and flawed as the beaten brown blazer he’d wear around downtown Santa Fe.

Which is the irony for him. For all of us.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

