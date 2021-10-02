All you need to know about the role of police chief in this town can be encapsulated in a single sentence, offered by the city of Santa Fe as it announced Andrew Padilla's retirement on Monday.
"Chief Padilla has served as Police Chief for the last 3 years and 6 months, the longest an individual has served in the Chief role in the last 18 years."
Says it all, doesn't it? With a stat like that, city officials ought to offer Padilla's successor an egg timer in addition to those shiny four stars for his or her lapel.
Police chief might be the highest-paid temp position in the city.
Look, it'd be easy to criticize Padilla, whose time as chief is a hologram: You can see what you want to see, depending on which way the sun is shining. The man was a Santa Fe cop for 21 years. I didn't agree with everything he did as chief — maybe a lot of things — but I don't doubt he gave his all. That deserves some credit.
Besides, the point no longer is Padilla. He'll soon clean out his desk as his Dec. 3 departure date approaches.
More critical is what happens next — for the department; for whomever the city chooses as its next mayor; for the city itself.
Because if there's a business caught in the high beams of both COVID-19 and a post-George Floyd world, it's law enforcement. And Santa Fe will need a world-class leader — not just the "right fit" — who can slalom between the many barriers that are going to hinder law enforcement in the next several years.
Something to know about Santa Fe police: They're in a financial fistfight to find, train and retain officers. As with almost every industry these days, it's a seller's market, and police departments have the same problem as restaurants, schools, retail stores. There are many needs; there are not enough people.
Add that up, and it means biggest checkbook wins. The insiders at city government know: It'll soon be time to pony up even more.
Even with a new financial infusion, a new chief is going to have a tough time staffing the streets.
That's Problem No. 1 of maybe 100. If Santa Fe finds a new chief who can finesse, cajole or scare a mayoral administration and City Council into accepting the new reality, it may have found a keeper.
If.
But that's just Problem No. 1.
Problem No. 2, and it's a monster, is this: Can Santa Fe uncover a chief who's confident enough to deal with a mayor, a City Council, an insistent media and a public that has an iPhone and a social media account? And that's before we mention the inner palace intrigue at police headquarters — a chronic, acidic problem that's plagued SFPD for years.
I'm only going by the clip file, but it doesn't look promising. In the past 18 years, whether the buck stopped with a local commodity or someone who needed a Google map to find Santa Fe, insider or outsider, a chief's born-on date and expiration date were almost the same. That can't be good for consistency or morale. And I don't know how anyone gains the respect or trust of officers in the field when, for nearly two decades, the outside edge of the term is 42 months.
Problem No. 3 is really an offshoot of Problem No. 1. The relationships between city halls and their police departments are eerily similar to the ties that bind university administrations and their always-controversial athletic departments. When things are good, they stand shoulder to shoulder at the news conferences, happy in their solidarity. Kiss, kiss; hug, hug.
But when things go south — usually a scandal or even a few ugly, 60-point headlines — it's almost as if they've never met. For proof, just check what's happened in Albuquerque over the past 10 years. It works the other way, too. The building on Camino Entrada is Cop Island. It's not exactly civilian friendly. I'm not sure it's all that connected to what happens at City Hall.
So there it is, all waiting for the next chief.
As for the elephant in the room, sure, Andrew Padilla is the fall guy for the toppling of the obelisk last October. Maybe he should be; he was the police chief. But no one can tell me the obelisk was the result of a single decision or nondecision. That mess was years, decades, in the making. And some of those decisions were made by people in blue suits, not blue uniforms.
Either way, the next chief, the next mayor and the next City Council — which always seems to play the role of Hogan's Heroes' Sgt. Schultz, having heard nothing and seen nothing until there's a crisis — may have to publicly acknowledge they're all in this together.
A good police department gets oversight from the city that pays it, and yup, that means City Hall. A good city acknowledges finding the right chief is a big deal, and one that says as much about a town as clean parks and no weeds.
