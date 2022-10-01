The hardest thing in the world is to play with a lead.

You see it in competition all the time. Football, basketball, tennis, tiddlywinks, Xbox. Doesn’t matter.

The favorite, the defending champ, gets tentative. Starts thinking. Begins sneaking glances at the clock, silently begging it to move faster. The sweat starts, the reflexive becomes contrived, and before you know it, a hungry if outgunned opponent is right there.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Popular in the Community