Archbishop John C. Wester has seen the Archdiocese of Santa Fe through a cataclysmic clergy abuse scandal, a bankruptcy of more than $121 million, and worst of all, the unscrubbable stain of the damage done to hundreds or thousands of New Mexico Roman Catholics, most of them children.

The clip file is huge and painful. But if you look at the calendar, much of it is in the past.

Or is it?

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

