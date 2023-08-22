Welcome to the make-or-break year for Danny Gonzales as head coach of the University of New Mexico football team.
Easily one of the most likable coaches the school has had for quite a while, he’s the self-made hometown guy who made himself into a publicist’s dream by first walking on as a player at UNM and working his way into successful stints as a defensive coordinator at San Diego State and Arizona State.
This, we know.
His story has been well chronicled, as have the unique challenges he has faced since coming to UNM. There are whole sidebars for COVID-19 and a sequestered season in Nevada, of the wrecking ball influence of the transfer portal and the ugly impact of NILs and conference realignment.
It’s safe to say Gonzales has gotten even more popular despite his struggles. It feels as though Lobos fans want him to do well more than they do their team.
But not The Athletic. The national sports journalism site ranked all 133 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision and it has the Lobos at 129 — a slight improvement from its status at 130 to end last season.
There’s a good reason for it. The Lobos had the worst offense in the country last season, then lost beloved defensive coordinator Rocky Long to a seven-figure contract at Syracuse. Gonzales cleaned house, took over the defense himself and has a new, veteran quarterback.
Expectations are — well, they’re about where they should be. Lobos fans have gotten used to seeing this team win two early games and go 1-for-the-rest to finish around double-digit losses. Inevitably the quarterback gets hurt and one segment of the team — the secondary, the offensive line, the receivers, etc. — is an absolute train wreck.
In that regard, The Athletic might have been generous.
There is a silver lining, though. Three of this year’s opponents (Hawaii at 127, Nevada at 128 and UMass in dead last at 133) are in the same boat, and all three appear on UNM’s schedule over five weeks between late September and a few days before Halloween.
Four more are in the 100s: New Mexico State (101), Colorado State (106), Utah State (107) and UNLV (110). Only two (Boise State, 26, and Texas A&M, 37) are inside the top 70.
Based on all that, the Lobos should at least be competitive most every weekend this season. Too bad their actual performance isn’t based on The Athletic’s rankings. If it were, Gonzales might well climb off the hot seat and into the kind of job security his fans want for him.
He’s entering Year Four of a five-year contract. In case you’re wondering, there is no buyout for his dismissal during the final year of the deal. The school would have to pay him the balance of his base salary, $400,000.
Football being the driving force that it is, it would seriously help UNM’s cause to have things turn around in a hurry the same way they appear to be at New Mexico State. The more attractive UNM’s football team, the less likely it would be to see the school on the outside looking in for the realignment carousel being talked about daily.
One potential realignment scenario has the top four to six teams from the Mountain West splintering off to form a new league with the Pac-12 holdovers and a few from the AAC. None of those scenarios includes the Lobos, and it’s easy to see why.
Until that day comes, take The Athletic’s rankings for what they’re worth — a clue on how the entire country perceives football in the 505.