Una tarde Canutito entró en la cocina shaking his head. It looked como que estaba bien disgusted. Grampo Caralampio looked up de la mesa where he was reading el periódico de la semana. When he noticed de que le muchachito estaba desgustão, he asked him: “¿Qué te pasa, m’hijo? Why the long face?”
Canutito just looked up al grampo and said: “You know my friend Filimotas, grampo? Well, a veces dice the strangest and dumbest things. I told him que este año había a strong posibility de que the Fourth of July iba a caer on a Friday. He replied que he didn’t mind mientras que it didn’t fall on Friday the 13th porque entonces iba a ser unlucky. I just couldn’t make him understand que the Fourth couldn’t fall on the 13th pero he just argued back de que there was no reason que no podía. Es un poco necio.”
“It doesn’t surprise me de que tu amigo Filimotas sea rather dumb,” Grampo Caralampio replied. Su papá también estaba two tacos short de un combination plate. I remember de que la noche cuando Filimotas was going to be born, su papá llamó al hospital and he started shouting en el telefón: ‘Help! My wife va a tener un baby y ahora mismo las contraptions son nomás two minutes apart.’ El doctor on the other end of the line le preguntó: ‘Sir, is this her first child?’ Y el tonto de su papá just shouted back: ‘No Señor, this is her husband!’ ”
“OK,” Canutito said, rolling his eyes up hacía el cielo. “Eso hace answer a lot of questions. Una vez Filimotas called the fire department en el telefón y les gritó: ‘Fire! Fire!’ y cuando they asked him ‘Where?’ él les respondió: ‘en la estufa, where else?’ ”
“It’s amazing cuántos tontos hay en el mundo,” grampo agreed.
“Well,” Canutito smiled, “as they say: ‘de tal palo, sale tal estilla.’ ”
“Sí, mi hijo,” grampo laughed, “The apple no cae lejos del árbol. El papá del Filimotas siempre estaba in trouble with the law. I can’t even begin to tell you cuántas veces they put him en la cárcel por cosas estúpidas que había hecho. While he was in jail, a veces hacía threaten de que iba a hace commit suicide si no lo dejaban salir and sure enough, un día el guardia came over pa’l jail cell and he found him hanging … pero de las patas.”
“Really, grampo?” Canutito asked him. “Was he really colgando from his feet?”
“Sí señor,” Grampo Caralampio replied. “Cuando el guardia told him que las personas que querían hacer commit suicide usually did it by hanging the rope around their necks, he replied de que he had tried it ansina primero pero cuando tenía el cabresto en el pescüezo, he couldn’t breathe right!”
“I think que el pecado original is made of the dumb habits que una generación passes down a la próxima generación,” Canutito said pensativamente.
“I right you’re right, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio said. “Original sin passes from one generation to the next. It started así desde el very beginning en el Jardín del Paraíso. Por ejemplo: Adam blamed Eve y la Eva blamed a la serpiente and the Snake, pues, he didn’t have a leg to stand on!”
Canutito groaned: “¡Qué mal, grampo!” he exclaimed. “If I didn’t know any better, esa remark me hubiera hecho pensar que you were el papá del Filimotas.”
“Now that would have been el pecado original!” grampo laughed. …
