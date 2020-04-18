Small business doesn’t issue a news release through a well-paid spokesman.
Small business doesn’t have talking points taped to the lectern.
Small business possesses maybe two or three months of saved-up cash, mostly hoping it would be the down payment on a retirement fund — not a leaky lifeboat for daily survival.
Small business doesn’t have a 401(k).
OK?
And so, when a Santa Fe barber named Felicia Sanchez emailed a letter to The New Mexican on Tuesday, basically asking how anyone expects small-business owners to survive COVID-19 if the doors to their shops stay shut, and even more important, when timely financial assistance seems like a cruel joke, it was pretty plain she deserved at least a few minutes to vent.
Which she did.
“I get nervous that I may have to close the shop if I can’t continue to pay the rent,” she said. “The landlord, I’m sure he will work something out, but it’s hard. It’s really hard as a woman and a small-business owner and being single to know that your livelihood is at stake.
“My income,” she said with a sigh, “is the only one I have. And I know if I don’t make anything, I can lose everything.”
I didn’t know Sanchez before we spoke Thursday, and I may be dead wrong on this, but I don’t see her marching on the Roundhouse to demand Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lift or alter a stay-at-home order that has all but suffocated small businesses like Nick’s Barber Shop on Camino Sierra Vista.
Sanchez cares about work, not politics. And she cares about health, too: She’s not an open-at-all-costs zealot.
But Sanchez, like so many others, seems stunned and angered that the little guy — the last of the independents; the barber and baker, the Uber driver and the family dentist — are the ones who are paying a disproportionate price in this crisis. Her beef isn’t about social distancing; she fully understands its need and effect. Santa Fe County, she noted, looks like a success story in the strategy.
No, her problem is with an oafish, maybe fishy, relief system that seems unable to help. Too small to succeed.
Sanchez, 56, and the owner of Nick’s since 2013, followed all the steps.
She went to the federal Small Business Administration to sign up for a loan. The response: Help could take “three weeks or a month or longer,” she said dejectedly. “I got a confirmation, but it’s a slow process.”
When she heard the state Department of Workforce Solutions was offering a $750 grant nearly two weeks ago, she was among those who tried to apply. But she was one of thousands who overwhelmed the system — an embarrassing misstep that prompted frustrated aid-seekers and a certain loquacious governor to dump their ire on Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley.
She’s hunted for help on other avenues as well; all have been dry holes.
“It’s like you put the carrot in front of the horse, and the horse tries to eat it, and it’s plastic,” she said.
Sanchez doesn’t want you to think she’s some pity case. Actually, she’s the picture of pride. She’s been working since she was a teen. She started cutting hair about 17 years ago — a time, she said, when a lot of people thought women could only cut a woman’s hair, not a man’s. She proved ‘em wrong.
Plus, she persevered. When Nick’s Barber Shop — a Santa Fe institution located near St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road — came up for sale in 2013, she jumped at the opportunity to buy the business and grab a handful of the American dream. She moved here from Albuquerque to take her shot.
You can hear the pride in her voice as she talks about what she’s done. Against a lot of odds, the underdog came out on top. Or at least, wasn’t trampled.
Until now.
Which is the frightening part: The clientele, her income, the camaraderie a good barber feels with her customers … it could all go away in an instant. It could be gone by summer. Sanchez struggles to voice what might happen if an extended closure takes what’s left of her savings and forces her to close.
“As an independent person, I would lose my sense of being a real business owner,” she said. “The reason why I did this was so I could be a business owner.”
There probably are more than a few hair stylists in New Mexico who’ve gone rogue, sneaking and snipping when no one was looking.
“It’s tempting,” she allows. “But I have to go on my beliefs. I’m not sure I’m picking the right word here, but this is about … everybody, not just me. I have to follow what everyone has to follow.”
Still, the anxiety — a little like hair — grows just a bit more every day. Felicia Sanchez, like a lot of business owners, is praying to see the carrot once again.
But right now, all she sees is the stick. And it’s not fair.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.