Whump.
Cue the scene from Jurassic Park: A distant, muffled whump stops men, women and children in their tracks and raises eyebrows to a height just short of panic.
I heard that noise Thursday when a news alert flashed on my screen: “GM To Phase Out Gas Vehicles, Signaling a Seismic Shift of Auto Industry.”
A few minutes later, it got closer.
Whump.
“GM to stop making gas-powered cars and SUVs by 2035.”
Whump.
Oil and gas, the blood and oxygen of New Mexico’s economy, may be going the way of the dinosaur. Not because we don’t have enough of it: Southeast New Mexico sits atop a Mariana Trench of the black goo or black gold, depending on your point of view.
But when General Motors announces to the world that the internal combustion engine is headed for the Smithsonian, supplanted by electricity and batteries and a whole new way to get from Point A to Point B in the average passenger vehicle, the whump isn’t a few miles away.
It’s here. Right on our tailpipe.
If this were just another hare-brained idea from GM, the company that once gave the world the Chevette, that’d be one thing. But it’s not. Gas-powered vehicles have been an endangered species for years. They’re only robust today because we haven’t yet made the conversion from gas station to power station. But that’s coming, too.
Chevy has the Volt. You’ve seen the Tesla. Perhaps you read about Ford’s declaration that it would begin producing an F-150 pickup — the state animal of New Mexico — with an electric power plant by 2023.
What happened last week was just the final beat of the big bass drum, or whatever sound effects Hollywood used to create the whump.
I bring all this up because it happens to be late January, the annual kickoff to the let’s-raid-the-permanent fund debate.
You know the Land Grant Permanent Fund: the fat, $22 billion wad of cash just waiting to be plucked, most recently for the benefit of New Mexico children who cry out for an early education system that will put them on the road to success.
To which I say: Go for it.
Look, I’ve got no problem with siphoning off some permanent fund revenue for early childhood education programs. When it comes to fixing New Mexico, you’ve got to start somewhere, and it’s not going to happen with traditional methods. We’ve proven that for decades.
But in taking money out of the permanent fund, fueled in large part by revenues from oil and gas, it’s absolutely vital the state begins thinking about a world in which oil and gas provides a lot less revenue — both short- and long-term.
We’ll deal with long-term first.
There are a lot of people who don’t want the fund touched because it’s just human nature to safeguard that which has taken years to build. I’m not saying that makes for good public policy, let alone a folk song, but it’s real realpolitik. And the truth is, the instinct to protect is one reason the permanent fund has gotten to $22 billion.
But there are others who simply worry about the fund’s viability if oil and gas provide diminished financial return. Assuming oil revenues dwindle in ensuing decades — I’m strapped to figure out how they’d grow in a world of electric-powered cars — much will depend largely on managing the permanent fund’s corpus well amid the vagaries of the stock market.
That’s a dangerous game, particularly if you want to see the fund as a magic wand that can erase a big problem — in New Mexico’s case, an overlapping and cascading set of problems — over and over and over again.
Twenty-two billion sounds like a ton of money, and it is — but it’s only equivalent to three years of the state budget. It’s big, but not endless.
Now, to the short run.
No one is going to cry for Big Oil. Nobody cries for Big Anything. But the simple fact is this: Remember in the early months of COVID-19 when the bean counters were worried about having less than $6 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year? Pure disaster.
Without oil and gas, or without a replacement, that kind of nightmare will simply be known as the state budget. Every year. And that moment, thanks to the ever-forward push of technology, could be here sooner than we think. It might be here the next time you stride onto the lot, then zoom away in a spiffy F-150 with an electric motor.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.