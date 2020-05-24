In their own way, weeks like the one ahead offset the death of circuses.
The main difference between the circus and the final days of a political campaign is the clowns and animal acts all had verifiable names.
Now, unidentified pals of candidates are working overtime to cover the competition with mud. They know it's ugly, but winning is the only thing they care about.
And so people who refuse to disclose their names have been contacting me to jab at Siah Correa Hemphill, a Democrat from Silver City, who's running for the state Senate in the June 2 primary election.
Her opponent, Sen. Gabriel Ramos, is the incumbent by appointment in District 28. But Ramos, an insurance agent from Silver City, has been taking a beating from high-ranking members of his party.
Two of the state's most prominent Democrats, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, have endorsed Correa Hemphill.
This led anonymous correspondents to send me notes like this one: "Siah Correa Hemphill, darling of progressive Democrats, was a Republican from 1995-2006. And they call Ramos a 'fake Dem.' "
A copy of an old voter registration record was attached to the note.
I phoned Correa Hemphill, 48, to ask if she used to be a Republican.
"Yes, I was. I didn't know a lot about politics when I was in my 20s," she said. "I had a child with special needs in 1996, and I started to shift my worldview after that."
Her son, Nicholas, now 24, has a rare genetic disorder, Rothmund-Thomson syndrome. He requires round-the-clock care for basic needs, such as bathing.
The disease left Nicholas with skeletal abnormalities and vulnerability to other sicknesses. He has had surgery for bladder blockages and bone cancer. Doctors amputated one of his legs to stop the cancer's spread.
Correa Hemphill, who works as a school psychologist, said she and her family applied for 10 years to obtain help with Nicholas' in-home care through a state program.
Receiving government assistance to pay a part-time caregiver for Nicholas made it easier for her to continue her career.
This program also reshaped Correa Hemphill's political leanings. Democrats, she said, saw the value of investing in people.
She says the program also saves the state money by keeping family breadwinners in the workforce. Yet, she said, it's often on the Legislature's chopping block in lean years.
She said her decision in 1995 to register as a Republican was shaped by her ex-husband's family and its longstanding association with the GOP. Her side of the family had been more independent politically.
Those lashing Correa Hemphill anonymously sent me another complaint about her after she had switched to the Democratic Party.
"She didn't even show up to vote in 2012 when President Obama and Senator Heinrich were on the ballot," one person wrote. "And [I wonder] if Heinrich knew he endorsed someone who didn't even vote in the 2012 election."
I asked Correa Hemphill if she did not vote in 2012.
"That is accurate, actually. My son saw an orthopedic specialist in May of 2012. There was more chemo and the amputation. That's where my life was in 2012."
I wrote back to one of Correa Hemphill's anonymous critics to ask why someone switching parties more than a decade ago should matter.
Former President Ronald Reagan was a union president and a Democrat when he made his living as an actor. He switched to the Republican Party, which saw his political potential and his burning ambition to run for high office.
When a government initiative flopped or a scandal occurred on Reagan's watch, he would use this personal history to his advantage.
A reporter would ask Reagan a question along these lines: Do you bear any responsibility for these problems, Mr. President?
And Reagan would say something like, Yes, I suppose I do. I was a Democrat for about 10 years.
President Donald Trump also has switched allegiances. He's been a Democrat, a Republican and a member of the Reform Party.
Trump saw a better chance to reach the White House as a Republican than a Democrat. Few care about how he labels himself.
In New Mexico, Ramos knew soon after his appointment in 2019 that he would face opposition from the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. He voted with the Republicans and seven other conservative Democrats to keep a 1969 anti-abortion law on the books.
This year, he is one of the five conservative Democratic senators who have been targeted by liberal groups. Independent of his campaign, Ramos' candidacy is being boosted by a political action committee funded by Chevron Corp.
Politics is its own circus. Nothing makes that plainer than the race between Ramos and Correa Hemphill.
They don't have much in common except an allegation.
Enemies label both as DINOs — Democrats In Name Only.
