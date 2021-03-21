St. Michael’s graduate and Felician University sophomore Miquela Martinez has been named to the spring All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches of the seven teams that opted in for this season.
A setter for the Golden Falcons, she is the first player in team history to earn multiple all-CACC honors following her second-team selection as a freshman in 2019.
She started all eight matches, and her 8.52 assists per set ranked second in the conference. She also averaged 3.72 digs per set to lead all setters in that category. She had season highs of 49 assists and 18 digs in Felician’s 3-2 win against Caldwell in the CACC playoffs.
“I’m happy for and proud of Miquela,” said John Chang, Felician’s coach. “She’s been a solid player since she arrived and surprised no one by continuing her level of play this year. Her second all-conference selection is a great milestone for her and for Felician volleyball.”
u u u
Can we all agree that UNM’s football stadium has never really been a luxurious piece of eye candy?
From its unkindly backless bleacher seats to the challenges of grabbing a Lobo dog or using the bathroom when sitting way off in the southeast corner, it has always been something less than spectacular. It only takes a simple Google search to find it on a list or two of the worst college stadiums in the country.
Change is coming soon, although it won’t improve Joe Fan’s situation all that much.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez and Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales confirmed this week the school is about to break ground on a multimillion-dollar project to fill the empty void between the south end zone and the northern face of the Tow Diehm Facility about 100 feet away.
For years that area has been a wide expanse of asphalt, covered on game days with a fortress of tents and temporary risers. That area, Nuñez said, will soon become a training center for the school’s Olympic sports.
Gonzales said the top of the building will sit just below the window level of the Tow Diehm Facility, a three-story structure that houses the football team locker room and weight room on the bottom level, the coaches’ offices and meeting rooms on the second floor and the cozy lounge seats for boosters on the top perch.
The plan years ago was to bridge the gap between the Diehm building and the back of the end zone with section of permanent seats, creating a bowl effect for a stadium that is anything but bowl-shaped.
The new training facility will connect to the Diehm building, leaving a long tunnel running through the middle where the football team can make a dramatic entrance onto the field. Gonzales said the plan is to have a sliding glass door that rolls up when the Lobos leave the locker room.
The project will take more than a year to complete. Nuñez said the funding is already in place but didn’t say when construction would begin.
u u u
Like father like daughter?
Maybe.
Former University of New Mexico shooting guard Rob Robbins is regarded as one of the best homegrown talents the Lobos ever had, playing for coach Gary Colson’s gritty teams in the mid-’80s after a standout multi-sport prep career in Farmington.
This week, his daughter got a scholarship offer from UNM women’s coach Mike Bradbury. Hannah Robbins is a 6-foot junior from Phoenix who is ranked as a top 25 recruit by the Arizona Republic. She averaged 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a freshman and sophomore at the club level.
She has already received a number of scholarship offers from universities, including Florida Atlantic, Weber State, Murray State and Cal State Bakersfield. With another year left before she graduates, expect that list to grow considerably.
u u u
Northern New Mexico College hasn’t played a game in over a year and isn’t due to take the court again until November, but that doesn’t mean the Eagles haven’t been busy on the recruiting trail. NNMC men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova announced the signings of junior college transfers Marc Howard, Mohammad Jafari and Joe Saterfield.
Howard is a 6-4 guard from Whatcom Community College in Washington who averaged 20.7 points a game in 2019-20. Cordova said he was turned onto Howard by former UNM basketball star Kelvin Scarborough just before he passed away last December. Scarborough and Howard’s dad were friends and the former Lobo called Cordova to suggest he save a spot for Howard.
“That was one Scar’s last deals, to help us out,” Cordova said.
Jafari is a 6-5 guard from New Mexico Junior College. A native of Iran, he joins Saterfield, a 6-4 guard from Seattle out of Ranger Junior College in Texas.
The big signing, however, is 6-foot guard Elijah Landrum from Tulsa. As a freshman he started 10 games at SMU before transferring to Connors College in Oklahoma, where he averaged 17.8 points and shot nearly 42 percent from 3-point range.
As if that weren’t enough, NNMC got a late commitment from guard Joziah Ramos. An Albuquerque native who played at Atrisco Heritage, he spent his freshman season at Western New Mexico and comes to NNMC as a projected impact player in the backcourt.
u u u
The schedule is set for the return of horse racing to Ruidoso Downs. The facility’s summer season begins Memorial Day weekend, with the first races set for May 28. The season spans 15 weeks for a total of 47 days every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a pair of Monday dates (May 31 and Sept. 6) to fill things out.
Ruidoso’s triple crown series, valued at $8 million, will be the highlight of the entire schedule. They are the Ruidoso Futurity on June 12-13, the Rainbow Futurity on July 24-25 and the popular All-American Futurity on Sept. 5-6.
“Running the 2020 season with 10 percent occupancy was a challenge, and we are eager to welcome fans back to Ruidoso Downs this summer,” said Jeff True, president and general manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. “It has been a rough year for everyone, and we are excited to have our horsemen, horses and fans back on the mountain.”
Training begins April 19, but Ruidoso’s Billy the Kid Casino is scheduled to reopen Monday after being closed by state mandate since March 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The casino, the Sports Bar, and the simulcasting operation will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Mexico still has a mask mandate in place, and the facilities in Ruidoso will enforce it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.