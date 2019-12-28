Nearly a quarter-century ago, the newspaper that cut me two checks every month asked me to do a walk-around profile of then-House Speaker Raymond Sanchez, an Albuquerque Democrat whose political power was as extensive as his suits were expensive.
Sanchez and the man who ran the state Senate at the time, the more rumpled Manny Aragon, had spent many, many years starring in Republican scare ads that painted them as part bogeymen, part progenitors of evil. Democrats came and went in the 1980s and ’90s, but Manny and Raymond — or Raymond and Manny; they were pretty much interchangeable in the minds of their many enemies — were The Party.
Which is to say, The Targets.
It wasn’t just Republicans who had their sights trained on their backs. You don’t run New Mexico’s Legislature without making many enemies, and not all of them are on the other side of the aisle. Though they never talked much about it at the time, the bosses of the Roundhouse, particularly Sanchez, seemed to know their political aspirations would remain forever tethered to their own districts and the unique, sometimes byzantine, building on the corner of Paseo de Peralta and Old Pecos Trail.
Back in 1995, I spent an entire day with Sanchez, who filled my notebook with trenchant thoughts about power, politics and, well, Raymond Sanchez. All these years later, it’s these words that stick:
“You know,” he said, “there was a day when the best way to become governor of this state was to have the job I have [speaker of the House]. But now, it’s the worst way to become governor.”
I thought about this the other day as Lyla June Johnston announced her plans to take on House Speaker Brian Egolf in House District 47. It was shocking news, if only because Egolf is in his ascendancy. Though no one kids themselves about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — she calls the shots for New Mexico Democrats and will for years to come — Egolf could, with the right moves and a little luck, be in the mix for governor in, say, 2026.
I know. That seems like a long way off. But it’s really not.
Not for men and women who woke up one morning and decided their life’s ambition was to run for governor. And there are plenty of them out there. Attorney General Hector Balderas, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and a variety of others probably are thinking about a post-Michelle world. Hell, they were thinking about the Governor’s Office in a pre-Michelle world.
And Egolf has to be thinking about it, too. Why not? He’s young, controls juicy levers of power in a state suddenly flush with money, and has enough political acumen to be a player for decades to come. He does bear the mark of Cain for a variety of rural New Mexico voters — the words “Santa Fe” almost sound like a hiss when it comes off their lips — but that’s something that could be negotiated. He might even own a cowboy hat.
All he has to do now is beat Lyla June Johnston, whose name recognition is at the level of your average barista, find a working fit with Lujan Grisham for the next several years and make sure his name is on every important piece of legislation from now till 2025.
Sounds easy, right? It’s not. Mostly, that’s because New Mexico has changed a lot from the days when Bruce King and even those before them were House speakers and used that platform to smooth their way into the Governor’s Office. Today, the House speaker isn’t the de facto governor. Today, the job of speaker is a little like being the school principal: You might be fantastic at the work, but to be really good, you have to make people mad.
Those people talk, plot and never forget. They also have social media accounts.
Stay House speaker long enough, and the chips — even mountains of chips as Egolf currently possesses — get cashed in.
That’s what happened to Raymond Sanchez. He was a legislative colossus, able to stare down governors, let alone recalcitrant legislators, with a gunfighter’s glint. He built coalitions, OK’d legislation, settled scores. He probably was never going to be in position to run the fourth floor of the Capitol, at least not in the New Mexico of the ’90s, but with Aragon, seemed destined to run everything else for a long, long time.
But over time, the target on Sanchez got bigger and wider, and sure enough, there was someone with a quicker draw. That fella’s name was John Sanchez, a Republican who would eventually become New Mexico’s lieutenant governor. John Sanchez pulled a stunning upset in the general election of 2000, and Raymond’s career as kingmaker, if not king, was over.
And so it’s nearly 20 years later: With the New Mexico Republican Party but a mere rumor these days, it’s the internecine rivalries that hold the most interest. And so it is today: Egolf faces a challenge from an unknown within his party.
In the New Mexico of the 2020s, the question isn’t whether Egolf can handle Lyla June Johnston. The real question is this: Can the job of House speaker keep him from a better job at the Capitol?
