Peter Sanchez is not from Santa Fe and is not an artist. With those two facts at hands, you’re just waiting for strike three.
It’s all conjecture at this point, but here’s my guess: It could be a long wait.
Sanchez’s history says he finds a way to success, even when outward appearances would suggest otherwise. And his combination of understated calm and toughness may be just the juice Traditional Spanish Market needs as it turns the page under the auspices of the Atrisco Heritage Foundation and the Atrisco Companies, Sanchez’s array of Albuquerque-based businesses.
The Traditional Market — not to be confused with Contemporary Hispanic Market, which operates at the same time — has struggled and teetered for years, wobbling beneath the weight of uncertain management, flagging interest or bad timing, depending on whose version of the story you want to believe.
Despite its long and proud history of showcasing and selling wares by traditional Hispanic artists, the event seemed headed to irrelevance as it floundered in Jan Brady-land between the poles of the uber-popular International Folk Art Market and the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Indian Market, two of the city’s other huge summer events.
In something of an upset — well, it was upsetting to some — Sanchez’s group was selected to take over from the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, bringing the Albuquerque businessman north to try his hand as he deals with the wariness and skepticism many outsiders face when arriving in Santa Fe, even if they’re only 50 miles away.
Without a lick of defensiveness, Sanchez acknowledges he’s not from Santa Fe and doesn’t hesitate when asked if he’s an artist.
“I’m an art enthusiast,” he says.
So here’s why Sanchez, 61, sees better days ahead for the market under Atrisco’s umbrella. He’s not a musician, but helped parlay a love for it into the wild success that is Mariachi Spectacular, an event that draws thousands to Albuquerque every summer.
Mariachi Spectacular, while very different, once had similar hurdles to those faced by Traditional Spanish Market. They were cleared.
“I knew going into this transition that that was always going to be an issue,” says Sanchez, who grew up in Albuquerque’s South Valley and is a University of New Mexico Anderson School of Business product. “Because it always has been. We’ve acquired now four different entities with Atrisco, and there always are integration issues or transitional issues. And so, really, I knew already from experiences that it wasn’t going to be my words that made a difference here. It was going to be my deeds over time that would prove our value.
“And so, I was never going to get caught up in the, you know, whether people accepted me right away or accepted us right away. I knew it was going to always take time. So I was prepared for that.”
Sanchez says he’s driven by the chance to preserve the culture exemplified by beautiful, often heart-rending traditional Spanish art, the kind craftsmen and craftswomen and artists have labored over since Europeans first came to this land. To do that, he knows organizers must provide artists and buyers a solid, sensical and energizing environment.
That may take some time. Sanchez says Atrisco’s late start (it took control in March) means it will be important to make sure this year’s event, scheduled for July 28-29, goes off with a minimum of problems. From there, organizers will absorb some lessons — there are many in all big events, particularly in Santa Fe — then take stock and see what can be done to improve the experience in 2024.
“We’re learning,” he says. “It’s not our norm to go in there and change things quickly. So this first year is gonna be … there’ll be some small changes, but nothing significant.”
That approach may disappoint some who want a complete New and Improved Traditional Market. But Sanchez, New Mexico-wise even if Santa Fe-new, knows massive, overnight changes don’t go over well here — not when there are relationships to build and traditions to observe. One interesting sidelight: Sanchez believes art is a sensory experience, and not just for the eyes: Someday, expect to smell the roasting of green chile and piñon as the market goes on.
Little stuff. But maybe big stuff.
“We’re working on just delivering a good market experience this year, and then we will always implement high customer service, because that’s the kind of cultural element of who we are as Atrisco in all of our companies.”
When you hear terms like “market experience” and “high customer service,” it’s clear Peter Sanchez can speak the language of the boardroom. Whether that transfers to an art market is still unknown. But the difference between strike three and a home run is in patience and persistence.