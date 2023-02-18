Forgive me, dear reader, for I have sinned.

My confession: The following isn’t anywhere close to a groundbreaking, sunrise-over-the-Sangres insight.

In this newspaper alone, I’m barely on the medals stand. The New Mexican‘s editorial page plus real estate columnist Kim Shanahan have recently and loudly praised public education’s newfound commitment to vocational and trades education.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.