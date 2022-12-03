As someone who studies religion in North America, I’m often asked if there are any non-evangelical megachurches. The answer is an emphatic yes. I recently spent a Sunday at one, St. Andrew United Methodist Church, in the suburbs of Denver.

Many scholars (somewhat arbitrarily) define megachurch as a congregation that draws 2,000 or more every week. Although a case could be made for Moody Church in Chicago, I typically cite Angelus Temple, in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, as America’s first megachurch.

Opened to the public on New Year’s Day 1923, Angelus Temple was a marvel, the creation of famous Pentecostal evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson. The design couldn’t be more different from traditional, cruciform churches. It was circular with a large stage in front, signaling that this space was suitable for entertainment.

Randall Balmer, an Episcopal priest and a resident of Santa Fe, is the John Phillips Professor in Religion at Dartmouth College.

