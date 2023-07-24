Every parent with a kid in sports goes through it at some point.
There comes a day when the games end and the team group chats that blow up your phone on game day fall silent. Same, too, for all those practices, booster meetings and endless hours sitting on aluminum benches or standing in your favorite spot away from everyone else.
It’s sad. It’s closing a chapter in life.
Too often, parents play the role of martyr and lament the time dealing with it all; the stress, the expense, the sacrifices and the energy channeled into a singular goal. Before you know it, it’s over, and only then do you realize what you had.
Like most parents, I never needed a refresher. I’ve savored every bit of the process while resisting the urge to splash those feelings on social media.
As the parent of a high school senior about to embark on one final go-round at the prep level, I’m well aware my days of being chairman of the home-based support staff are numbered. We’ve got younger kids at home, but despite having an ol’ man who has worked in the sports arena for more than half his life, their interest in athletics went the way of the dinosaurs at around age 10, maybe 12.
To them, sports is running laps in PE. Bummer.
So this is it. All the proverbial eggs are thrown into this year’s basket, and it feels a lot like playing the last hole or two at Augusta. You know in the moment what a super-cool experience it is to be there but, in your heart, you know you’ll never have the chance to do it again.
What you wouldn’t give for one more shot at driving them to those early morning workouts or offseason camps and tournaments that chew up your entire weekend.
The reason your yard has all those weeds? It’s because you were too busy being the No. 1 fan instead of chipping away at the honey-do list.
The things I’m starting to realize I’ll miss most are kind of weird. Watching the pregame routine with teammates, finding something other than the game to talk about on the way home, the trips to the car wash to use a power sprayer to get the annoying stains out of their uniforms.
Ever tried cleaning pine tar off a polyester jersey at home? Or those black skid marks from those rubber pellets they put in artificial turf?
Been there, done that. And loved every second of it.
The same goes for making sure the gear bag has everything packed, always carrying an extra tube of sunscreen, or throwing an umbrella and a blanket or two in the trunk just in case.
Enjoy that farewell tour, fellow last-time sports parents. Soak in the highs and lows, and be proud of all the accomplishments, good and bad. When it’s over, you’ll never be there in that particular role again.
There will be days when you may return as the extended relative, maybe a grandparent. But never in this capacity, front and center as the one who did most of the heavy lifting behind the scenes.
It wasn’t always easy. There were the failures and lack of playing time, the slumps and minor injuries, the bad calls and the occasional bad teammate. But there were also the wins and big plays, the high-fives and hustle moments that made you burst with pride.
When it’s over — and that day is coming a lot faster for me than I’d like to admit — I can only hope to be like the countless others who walked the path before this. They learned to soak it all in, to cherish the ride instead of cursing the trail.
They got to this very point through years of trial and error, never forgetting that the most important thing is the kid down there working his or her tail off representing the front of the jersey.
Now that it’s almost over, what any of us wouldn’t give for one more shot.