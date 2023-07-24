Every parent with a kid in sports goes through it at some point.

There comes a day when the games end and the team group chats that blow up your phone on game day fall silent. Same, too, for all those practices, booster meetings and endless hours sitting on aluminum benches or standing in your favorite spot away from everyone else.

It’s sad. It’s closing a chapter in life.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Recommended for you