As the son of a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, I was introduced at an early age to a city’s love affair with weird things on a baseball field.

Long before the birth of Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Motown played at Tiger Stadium, an antiquated ballpark that, according to my dad, was old long before it was considered old.

The place was known for its overhanging upper deck in right field, its low-level roof that was occasionally blasted by home runs to either side.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community