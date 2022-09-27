As the son of a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, I was introduced at an early age to a city’s love affair with weird things on a baseball field.
Long before the birth of Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Motown played at Tiger Stadium, an antiquated ballpark that, according to my dad, was old long before it was considered old.
The place was known for its overhanging upper deck in right field, its low-level roof that was occasionally blasted by home runs to either side.
It was also known for, among other things, a 125-foot flagpole that stood on the field of play in deep center near the 440-foot mark. Only occasionally would someone smack a ball hard enough to roll in the tight space between the pole and the wall behind it.
My dad loved that thing. It was a source of pride exclusive to baseball-loving Michiganders, much like the Monster in Fenway or the façades at Yankee Stadium. It was as much a part of the stadium as the navy blue paint and the thick metal beams that supported the upper deck, beams that obstructed the views of a few unlucky seats.
As a kid, I never understood it. An on-field obstacle that wasn’t a wall or pitching mound seemed a little weird to my little-guy mind.
Flash forward a couple decades and feast your eyes on freshly minted Isotopes Park, the crown jewel of New Mexico baseball. Opened in 2003, its panoramic views of the Sandias come with a multilevel grass berm beyond the right field fence and a three-story press box that features luxury suites with amazing vantage points.
It also has a hill in centerfield, a monstrosity that arched across wall with a grass run-up to a padded wall. Over the years it devoured countless outfielders, face-flopping them into the incline that measured 400 feet to straightaway center and 428 at its deepest points.
I never understood that, either.
On Monday, the Isotopes announced the hill will be no more. After Wednesday’s season finale, it will be plowed over, its slope taken down to ground level before the 2023 season. In an Instagram post issued by the team, Isotopes general manager John Traub wrapped a montage of tributes from former ’Topes outfielders by saying Major League Baseball has requested the hill be removed in interest of player safety.
Makes sense. From a logistical standpoint you’d be just as at risk if you’d put a moat out there. Maybe a pile of rocks with twirling fan blades.
As picturesque as Isotopes Park has been for its first 20 years of service, the hill was a remnant of an era that belongs in the history books — like the Tiger Stadium flagpole or on-field bullpens that are all but gone. The hill is, and was, one thing about the park that should have met its maker a long time ago.
One my favorite conversations about the hill was with former ’Topes centerfielder Jamie Hoffmann, a Dodgers farmhand who was considered the first true master of the thing. He’d get to the park early to practice chasing balls down to train himself to feel the grass and navigate the slope while running full-tilt and looking over his shoulder in the opposite direction.
During a kids camp in 2010, he was showing my son how to chase a ball up the grassy knoll when that day’s pizza break got the best of the kid’s stomach. With Hoffmann watching, it all came pouring out, just a few feet to the side of the 400 sign.
It was right about then that I’d decided the hill was right up there with the Tiger Stadium flagpole, a man-made carnival trick that seemed fun at one point but just a nuisance that didn’t make any sense.