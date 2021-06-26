Welcome to the finish line, boys and girls.
After what feels like an eternity, the 2020-21 that wasn’t actually a full year of a truncated 2021 prep sports season, things are at long last behind us. The final turn in the merry-go-round came Saturday night with the last out in the Class 4A baseball state championship game in Albuquerque.
It ended what will surely go down as the most bizarre, frustrating and anxiety inducing prep sports campaign in our lifetime, a journey made possible by a virus that has turned the world on its proverbial ear for the last year and a half (and counting). A typical season begins with football two-a-days the first week of August and ends in late May with the culmination of the spring schedule, a 10-month window that bridges 13 sports and dozens of state championship events.
This one started in February, surged into the triple-digit heat of the past week, pushed football into April, March Madness into May and forced everyone into masks. Gymnasiums were left empty for fall sports. We got used to gathering around our devices to listen to the governor’s weekly “fireside chats” about color-coded counties and vaccination rollouts, all the while slowly turning those empty bleacher seats into the noisemakers they were designed to be.
When it ended, it almost felt like we were back to normal. This past week’s track, baseball and softball venues were lined with maskless spectators, places where social distancing was no longer a thing. One of the main topics was next year’s schedule — and the mental, emotional and physical toll the coronavirus season took on all of us.
While it’s fair for all those involved to take a much-deserved victory lap (looking at you athletes, coaches, administrators, refs and particularly the staff at the New Mexico Activities Association), let us not forget the sacrifice it required to get here.
All the lives lost or threatened, all the time surrendered in the classroom and the social settings we were conditioned to avoid.
New Mexico was, as some may have forgotten, the last state in the country to allow youth sports to return amid the various coronavirus guidelines. Some states chugged along in near normalcy while those of us in the 505 and 575 area code watched and waited, some of us shaking our fists at the Governor’s Office, others taking their kids out of state to keep the competitive spirit alive.
Some families took the drastic measure of moving out of state. Those who stayed were faced with making up to play sports, of playing condensed seasons that were barely half the length of normal. They risked injury and illness, some of whom battled coronavirus and schools that were forced to suspend operations or cancel seasons.
Was it worth it? The hectic close to the season says yes.
Look back to this time last year when we were blindlessly optimistic thinking there was a chance we’d clear the worst of the pandemic and be back to normal by the fall. That was pushed back into the autumn, then the new year. By Valentine’s Day we got word that sports were cleared to return. By Memorial Day, we’d passed the halfway point and were well on our way to squeezing War and Peace into a CliffsNotes version that put smiles on everyone’s face and left us feeling like we’ve cleared the worst of it.
Wear that smile proudly, boys and girls. You earned it.
The end of the line is finally here. The best part?
We reconvene in just five weeks for the start of the 2021-22 prep sports calendar.
Will Webber is The New Mexican’s sports editor. Contact him at 505-603-9467 or wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
