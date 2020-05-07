Choosing the most tone-deaf, spin-happy politician in New Mexico is a demanding job, but somebody has to do it.
Meet the contenders:
• Democratic state Sen. Richard Martinez of Ojo Caliente.
• Alan Webber, Democratic mayor of Santa Fe.
• Claire Chase of Roswell and Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo, both of whom are seeking the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District. These two can’t stand each other, which is one of the few things they’re candid about.
Martinez, who was convicted in December of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving, learned no humility during his five-day jail sentence.
His campaign posters say: “I’m with Richard. Our Senator. Our Values.”
What sort of values did the drunken senator exhibit when he seriously injured two people by crashing his Mercedes SUV into the back of their Jeep?
Anyone who is with Richard better make sure the senator is not driving. The rest of the population has to hope it’s not sharing a roadway with him.
Martinez didn’t apologize to the innocent people he hurt until he stood before a judge at sentencing. By then Martinez knew a show of contrition would be wise.
In what must be an unintentional gaffe, the senator’s campaign poster resembles a police mug shot. Martinez wears a wide grin, oblivious as ever.
Webber, in a different sort of haze, claims all was well in Santa Fe until the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor this week emailed a letter to constituents that carried a pretentious heading, the type favored by deans in Cambridge, Mass., or Wall Street executives.
“From the desk of Alan M. Webber,” it said.
For all its stiff formality, Webber’s assessment of life in Santa Fe had a Trumpian quality.
“Think back to February 29. (Remember, it’s leap year),” Webber wrote. “The City — all of the city, not only the City government — was enjoying wide-spread prosperity and a mood of optimism for the months ahead.”
Webber went on to brag about complying with ordinary requirements of city government, such as maintaining a balanced budget, until the pandemic hit.
He made certain not to mention the many failings of his administration, such as the police department’s leaky evidence room.
A joke of an operation, it was run by city workers who lost evidence in a murder case. Unclear is how many other cases may have been compromised and how many people won’t receive justice because of it.
The police department is the city’s largest and most expensive agency. It’s one of many parts of Webber’s administration that aren’t managed well, if they’re managed at all.
A well-run police department wouldn’t have had a detective collecting $40,500 in overtime pay last year. Oh, and the detective is president of the police union. Such coincidences are a way of life in Santa Fe politics.
City government was bloated and disorganized before Webber took office in March 2018, but he has contributed to the problems.
Yet the mayor hopes to persuade people he was running a real-life Pleasantville until the pandemic.
Chase, far to the right of Webber and Martinez, is Trumpian in a different way. The congressional district she wants to represent covers the southern half of New Mexico.
“Voting started yesterday! I’m running to build the wall, protect our values, and help President Trump get our economy back on track,” Chase wrote on Twitter.
A border wall was always a waste of money. But those who fear President Donald Trump call it a worthwhile expense, even in this shattered economy.
Chase and Herrell, bitter enemies for the congressional nomination, argue over which of them is faking support for Trump.
All the while, they know the state depends on immigrants to do the dirty work for critical businesses.
Don’t believe it? Lock out everyone from Mexico and see if the state’s famous green chile crop is harvested.
Herrell lost the 2nd District congressional race to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in 2018. Herrell is notable in the current campaign only for her whining. She falsely claims Democrats stole the election.
Herrell this week attempted to broaden her message.
“Career politicians like Nancy Pelosi are the reason why Congress is broken,” Herrell wrote on Twitter. “I have signed the term limits pledge and will work to reform Congress so the people are prioritized over politics.”
If Herrell cared about the people, she wouldn’t be so reckless and self-serving as to claim fraud accounted for her losing an election by 3,700 votes. Theft on so grand a scale would have been easy to prove. The perpetrators might have gone to prison.
What a story that would have been. Without it, Herrell did what she knows best, spinning a wild claim in hopes of knocking history flat on its back.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Yes, these are not people NM can be proud of, and since all are, aspire to, or have been in government, good examples of why we are last in most things. You could have put #ResistMalevolentMichelle in the list, but we understand your fear of her retribution and vindictiveness for those that question anything she does, as she currently has sole, dictatorial power over us all. But, on a happier note, Xoch will bury either of the two incompetents running against her, those two are heading to the political graveyard.
Milan you must have a lot of misery in your life, in these times it is bad sport to kick people when they are down. look for the positive we already have enough negative happening .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.