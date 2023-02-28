P1050304.JPG

Oatmeal shortbread thumbprints: is everything a shortbread should be, and the oatmeal makes you feel like it’s health food

 Photo by Vera Dawson

A mild buttery taste, a crisp, tender, pebbly texture, with a quick hit of rich chocolate: This little cookie is everything a shortbread should be, and the oatmeal makes you feel like it’s health food. Serve it with berries, ice cream or custards for a pleasing dessert or with a cup of coffee any time of day.

I’m crazy about the cookie cutter I used to make these pretty things — it adds a lot to their appeal. It’s spring-loaded and stamps the dough with a deep design that includes an indented center, all ready for filling when baked. It’s part of a set of three (the round one used for these cookies, another that’s heart-shaped and a third that’s a rectangle). They’re available online from Williams-Sonoma, just look for Thumbprint Cookie Stamps, set of 3.

Oatmeal Shortbread Thumbprints

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.