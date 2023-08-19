Shantal Catanach has defined home in a variety of ways through her 36 years on the planet.
It used to be the high piñons of Santa Fe, the land of her roots, the place that nurtured a love for singing and the arts and people.
For the past six years, it was the lush and lovely island of Maui, with the gentle whoosh of the Pacific next door and the feeling that if this wasn’t heaven, heaven was missing out.
Now? Home isn’t a location. Home isn’t a structure. If anything, it’s an emotion — or rather, a million emotions, all flitting past, one after the other, like slides on one of those old-time carousel projectors.
Home is a nightmare. Home is a joy. Home is the love of a little boy. Home is the all-too-real nightmare of a fire. Home is the memory of a Bourne Identity escape to survival.
Home is a fear of tomorrow. Home is the faith in tomorrow.
“Never in my life, like, would I think that I would experience that right in front of my eyes,” Catanach says of the past 12 days. “I mean, still I can’t get some good sleep. It’s been very tough for me because the trauma is still there. I’ll probably have to go through some therapy or something eventually.”
Catanach and her 3-year-old son, Keanu U’U, lived to tell the story of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, the beautiful oceanside town virtually destroyed by a massive fire Aug. 8. It’s a catastrophe that has galvanized a nation still trying to comprehend how paradise can be turned to ash. The death toll is past 100; the list of missing in the four figures.
It makes no sense.
But imagine being there, then and now. Imagine being Shantal Catanach.
Amazingly, over thousands of miles of cellphone magic, she sounds centered. Her third-floor dwelling in a new Lahaina apartment complex, like nearly everything else in the town, is gone. Through a friend, she and Keanu found shelter in a home across the island in the telling-named town of Haiku, where they’ve carved out a temporary space also occupied by several other people.
“I mean, I know that we lost our home and a lot of the materialistic stuff,” she says. “But the reason I have this joy is because I’m alive. Me and my son are alive. I mean, this is the reason for me persevering and … and trying to be as resilient as I can. Especially I have to be strong for my son. I cannot let him see me get into any kind of depression or anything like that.”
It would be easy to be depressed, if only because life before Aug. 8 was so full.
Catanach, who graduated from Santa Fe’s Capital High School in 2005, was a singer and DJ at several of Lahaina’s bars and restaurants; places with tourist-town names like Down the Hatch and The Dirty Monkey. The gigs stapled her nights; caring for Keanu (he really wasn’t named after the famous actor) and developing her passion for painting occupied her days.
Those places and jobs and canvases are gone, and now begins the rest of her life. She says she’s trying to figure things out, but really, there’s no way to have a defined plan at the moment: Lahaina is wrecked; officials and search crews are still looking to find out what happened to all those missing. Then there’s the sadness for all those who died in the fire, or in the ocean trying to escape it.
Catanach says she wriggled loose from the blaze’s clutches mostly because Keanu refused to take a nap on Aug. 8. Restless, the little boy kept her awake through the critical moments as the fire drove toward the town. His wriggles and persistence prompted her to look out the window, then go out to the lanai, where she spotted the disaster moving toward her.
Then came a frantic grab for a few clothes and a harrowing drive out of town. Stuck in a traffic jam, she spotted a dirt road off to the side, made an instinctive decision to use it, and navigated a way out of the disaster.
The memories, like the fire that spawned them, are hard to escape.
To clear her mind, she says she’s helping clean the house where she’s staying in Haiku — dishes, rooms, you name it. Anything to provide structure, a bit of payback, and maybe, the ability to separate pain from hope.
And there is hope: People Catanach barely knows have given clothes for she and her son to wear; some of it new. A church dropped off comforters and pillows. Her family set up a GoFundMe to help.
“It’s those little things that are helping me get by,” she says. “But last night, I put my son to sleep and then I couldn’t go to sleep until 3:30 in the morning. Like this is almost every day now — just trying to rest my mind. But then I close my eyes and I see the flames and I see the smoke and I see the things that I saw, and I see the things that have been posted, and it just like keeps being replayed there.”
The good news? The morning still comes. And Keanu still loves his mommy. Life — and home — are minute-to-minute, second-to-second experiences.
But it is life, Catanach says, knowing full well how many people in Maui no longer have the experience.