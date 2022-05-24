Pity the high school senior, the undervalued game piece in the merry-go-round of college recruiting.
Wasn’t so long ago that the pipeline to the college game was a strong junior and senior season in high school. Play well enough and the scouts will find you. It’s what got athletes on the radar and kept the mailman busy with correspondence from State U., Mom & Pop Tech, and Crosstown College.
Sure, the junior college route was always an option, but even that was a recruiting bonanza for the prep kids. If a four-year school wasn’t in the offing, the two-year feeder program at JUCO was always on the table.
Fast forward to 2022 and things aren’t so simple. The past two years dramatically altered the foundation of college sports thanks to the three-headed monster of COVID-19, the advent of the one-time transfer rule and the introduction of the name, image and likeness movement.
High school kids still get recruited, sure, but we’re just now starting to deal with the new normal, the one where social distancing isn’t a frontline defense and rules changes galore have erased the standard of “business as usual.”
College coaches will tell you that prep stars are an invaluable resource, that they’re the long term solution to building a lasting program with tradition and staying power. Look around college sports and you’re sure to find at least one or two players on every basketball team, a handful on every football team, a few in every sport for that matter, who came in as freshmen and stayed through the end of their eligibility.
Those, however, are becoming the proverbial phone booths of college sports. You just don’t see them that often anymore.
For the past couple of years, the prep senior has the fourth person at a three-seat sofa, the unripe fruit in a bushel of fresh pickings, the late bloomer in a friend's group of lookers. During the height of the pandemic, college coaches couldn’t recruit in person and couldn’t come sit on your couch to discuss options with your folks.
They had to rely on game film, and with a number of states shuttering high school sports for months (cough, cough, New Mexico), it left the bulk of the evaluating process to be done with unconventional means. Zoom calls became the visit to your living room and, as they’ll all tell you in private, the Zooms were a whole lot easier when the target is already an established college athlete whose track record is available on high-def footage available most anywhere.
As University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino said recently, the video quality of a high school game often pales in comparison to that of a college program. What might look like a dominant specimen on the low-res footage of a tablet from the top of the bleachers isn’t quite as awe-inspiring when viewed by a hand-held camera next to the action.
For most of 2020 and 2021, untold numbers of high school diamonds in the rough were overlooked because of COVID-19, particularly when the NCAA afforded an extra year of eligibility for established college athletes. Combine that the one-time transfer rule (the transfer portal) that allowed players to leave one school for another without sitting out a year or requiring the permission of the original school’s coaches, and it changed the way recruiting was done.
Why spend money and risk a scholarship on an unproven prep kid when you could take the one-stop shopping approach with the portal? Toss in the NIL agreement that promised earning opportunities for the lucky few and the odd man out was the high school senior.
Things are slowly starting to get back to normal. The athletes who benefitted from the additional COVID-19 year are filtering out of the system and in-person recruiting is back to (mostly) normal. But make no mistake: The seniors of 2020 and 2021 are truly in an altered state where, perhaps a few years from now, will make one helluva story about perseverance, determination and (let’s face it) overcoming the frustration of being pushed aside through no fault of their own.
It’s a weird new world we live in, but one that hopefully starts to see the value in high school kids the way it used to.