If you’ve got so much as a strand of 505 DNA in your system, the 1983 Final Four lives rent free in the feels. Even if you’re not from these parts and have nothing more than a casual interest in sports, the image of Jim Valvano running around The Pit floor after North Carolina State’s stunning is something you’ve seen — or at least heard about.
It revolves around The Pit, of course. It’s the most recognized building in the state, a place whose incredible history props up its over-inflated present, a place whose ties to the past blind us to the reality of the here and now.
Every year, we sit and watch as the NCAA Tournament spoon-feed us the March Madness fix we so badly crave. Every year, we sit back and wonder why the Dance doesn’t come here anymore.
The answer is simple. The truth is even worse.
The Pit is outdated and, without millions of dollars in extensive renovations that feel sadly out of reach, will never see a men’s tournament game again. The chances are only slightly better for a women’s early-round event.
The NCAA Tournament has made 10 tour stops in Albuquerque for the men and five for the women, but none since the 2012 Big Dance when Wisconsin and Baylor both won a pair of games to advance in their respective regionals.
As UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez pointed out this week, the NCAA’s strict arena requirements in recent years have left The Pit out of the running. The floor space is entirely too small, there’s not enough infrastructure behind the scenes to accommodate the needs of up to eight teams and a small brigade of media, and it wouldn’t hurt to add a hanging scoreboard (which The Pit’s roof isn’t strong enough to support).
Locker room space would need to expand, meeting rooms would have to be added, restrooms and electrical demands would need tending to. To fit the expanded floor space, the bottom three to six rows of seats would disappear under a temporary platform strong enough to support a playing surface and all that goes with it.
The only way to get The Pit up to NCAA Tournament code is nothing short of a monumental overhaul that would require millions in upgrades — funding the university and state are unwilling (or unable) to provide. This is, after all, a school that stood by and watched athletics cut three team sports a few years ago because there wasn't enough cash to go around to save them.
If adding an event that wouldn't include the hometown team were an option, the chances of a multimillion-dollar upgrade to a building that isn't what it once was is slim to none, at best.
You’ve probably noticed how every NCAA Tournament game looks the same on TV. That’s because the NCAA ships its own uniquely designed floors to each site, providing a sense of uniformity that hides an arena’s original playing surface under a layer of pre-painted, elaborately designed wood that creates a logistical nightmare for UNM.
Designed and built only for basketball, The Pit was never meant as a multipurpose arena — and certainly not one whose 37-foot-deep hole would need to expand to increase floor space. The concrete shell of seating simply won't allow for expansion.
One of the beautiful traits of The Pit is how rows of seats go right down to the floor, just an arm’s length from the sideline. That trait makes it impossible to push the floor outwards without removing seats.
Nuñez said the mandatory overhaul would also reduce the arena’s capacity, likely by hundreds of seats. For an arena that only holds 15,411, it pales in comparison to the larger NBA-type venues that can easily transform to host the tournament. As much as the NCAA wants minimum requirements, it also wants fans in the seats for additional revenue.
And don’t get us started on the NIT. As fun as it is watching your favorite cherry-and-silver squad play in the next-best thing, getting home dates past the first round or two is impossible, thanks to the multi-year contract UNM has had with the Professional Bull Riders Tour for the Ty Murray Invitational, held in The Pit every March.
It’s a lucrative contract that lands UNM up to $300,000 every year, a payday that comes with two options: Keeping it going by closing off The Pit to hoops by mid-March, or canceling the popular event in the hopes of landing a tournament game that may never come.
Truth is, it's just easier to give up on the idea of the Big Dance returning.
