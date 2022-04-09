At age 29, Marc Whitmore is a man of his time — adept, if not gifted, at employing all the technology and tricks that come with engineering music in the 2020s.
Seriously. We send flying machines into outer space with fewer bells and whistles, knobs and buttons than the array Whitmore controls in his studio on the city’s northwest side.
But when you talk to him, a new-to-town Santa Fean and key contributor to the winner of a Grammy Award, it’s pretty apparent Whitmore also is a man for another time — and not just because the resplendent red velvet suit he wore for the biggest night of his life is closer to 1972 than 2022.
“My musical taste has always been like that from 1968 to 1972,” confirms the earnest and affable Whitmore, listing Jimi Hendrix’s Are You Experienced, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Led Zeppelin II as his three favorite albums.
Actually, there’s gotta be a fourth, too. It’s an eclectic collection called We Are, by mega-talented and multi-genred Jon Batiste.
Dude won the 2022 Grammy Award for best album last week in Vegas.
Whitmore, the recording engineer and mixer on “We Are,” was there for the festivities — and all the long days and nights that led to them.
You didn’t see Whitmore on the Grammy telecast, as he was high above where the artists sat and TV cameras hovered. Didn’t matter. The pride of doing something well — years of devotion to finding the right sound, regardless of musical hurdle — rang as true as a bell.
“I don’t want to say I was prepared for it or anything, but I do feel like there is like a part of me that kind of felt like this was the goal,” he says. “You know what I mean? … I’m like, ‘This is what was supposed to happen if you did things right.’ “
We Are is an ear magnet, thanks in large part to the talents of Batiste, best known to some as the band leader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He received an incredible 11 nominations — one fewer than Michael Jackson, two more than Clapton and McCartney. Oh, yes, Batiste took home five Grammys overall.
That’s pretty good, yes?
Whitmore has long known about the musician’s abilities, having known him for about 61/2 years. Over time, they’ve built a trust and a collaboration, the kind of relationship that maybe only people within the industry really understand and develop.
Singers and recording engineers can spend days, weeks, months hunting for the right sound, Whitmore says; the single note that makes good great and great heavenly. When they unveil what they’re looking for, it’s as true as a tuning fork.
“I like to use a lot of other recordings that I like, to try to explain what I’m talking about,” Whitmore says, explaining his process. “Sometimes that’s easier, if people play me stuff. Like even if they don’t understand why the vocals sound a certain way in their favorite song, I can hear it and kind of decode it a little bit. It helps to sorta try to bond over music with an artist.”
Batiste isn’t the only musician Whitmore works with, and it’s likely last week’s Grammy recognition means others will soon be heading to Santa Fe. Such is the city’s allure — spend some time in collaboration with a guy who believes in teamwork; spend some time in one of the world’s more unique locales.
That’s sort of what drew Whitmore here — the not-like-anywhere-else vibe. Having grown up in Youngstown, Ohio, and working primarily in Cleveland and Nashville, Tenn., New Mexico is a refreshing, invigorating change, he says. And though there’s nothing beautiful about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s opened eyes and ears to new opportunities.
Like every other industry, you can work together or you can work remotely — and technology can stitch together whatever holes keep you apart. His studio is in a casita on a large spread in Las Campanas; he and his wife, Lynnie Whitmore, live in an apartment closer to downtown.
“[Santa Fe] kind of unravels people a little bit … allows them to relax and be themselves,” he says of his new base.
Dressed in a simple, black T-shirt, with a cloud of ’68-to-’72-era hair spilling about, Whitmore looks more than comfortable as he shows a visitor around his studio. He seems happy.
A musician himself — drums, mostly, but other stuff, too — he says he loves the creativity and the challenge that come with building sounds into art. He was a DJ at 15, then got into a program that led to an internship, then another. One connection led to another connection, and before you knew it, he was at the board, working with a group called the The Black Keys.
Then Batiste.
Then We Are.
Then … an evening in a red velvet suit.
