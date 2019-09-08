The Lady Dragons had a familiar face on the opposing sideline Friday.
The Clovis Christian Lady Eagles, who Monte del Sol’s volleyball team beat in the Evangel Christian Tournament, were coached by 2015 Santa Fe Prep grad Desiray Anderson, who just recently completed her collegiate career at Eastern New Mexico University.
A five-year varsity player, Anderson was the star outside hitter on Prep’s most successful team — the 2014 team that reached the Class 3A semifinals. While she was competing with the Greyhounds, Anderson also coached for the High Plains Volleyball Club for three years and caught the coaching bug.
Once again, happenstance came into play, as a club parent told Anderson about the opening at Clovis Christian, a Class 1A program.
“I didn’t really look into it all that much for a while and I decided just to check it out,” Anderson wrote in a Facebook message. “I interviewed just to see and I got the job as head coach.”
Anderson took over a program that won just two matches in 2018, but this season the Lady Eagles have already exceeded that. Clovis Christian rebounded from its loss to Monte del Sol to win the tournament’s consolation bracket, and Anderson hopes it’s the start of good things.
“Clovis Christian has a really strong district [district foes Logan and Melrose played for the 1A title a year ago] and hasn’t had much success in the past,” Anderson said. “This year, we have already passed that and have set a goal to get 4th or higher in the district. I have a very good group of kids that have a lot of potential. They just need some work.”
Regardless of how the season progresses, Anderson has already showed she can coach.
u u u
Marty Sanchez won’t be star-struck by his playing partner for the opening round of the New Mexico Open, which starts Tuesday at Albuquerque’s Paradise Hills Golf Course. However, the 2012 St. Michael’s graduate will have star power in his pairing with former PGA pro and Albuquerque Academy star Notah Begay III . The two will tee off at the 10th hole at 2:10 p.m.
“I am super excited,” Sanchez wrote in a Facebook message. “Notah is a great guy.”
u u u
Santa Fe High junior linebacker Matthew Maestas is a tackling machine.
Coming into Friday’s games against Española Valley, Maestas had 46 tackles through the two first two games. Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said after his team’s 35-8 win that he hadn’t gone through the game film yet, but he suspects Maestas’s tackle totals will be “in the high teens, low twenties.”
u u u
The Academy for Technology and the Classics cross-country program had an unusual schedule over weekend: the girls took the weekend off, but the boys competed at the Rehoboth Invitational on Saturday. ATC head coach Tim Host he did it so that the girls can take part in the Desert Twilight Festival at Casa Grande, Ariz. later this month.
The boys had a good meet, as Gonzalo Reyes and Lukas Olausson finished 1-2 individually and led the Phoenix to a third-place finish with 70 points.
Both teams will get the week off before heading to Pecos’ Ron Valdez Memorial Invitational on Sept. 21.
u u u
Remember Mike Locksley?
Of course you do. Lobo fans never forget. They have memories like elephants.
For the faded-memory types, Locksley was the guy the University of New Mexico brought in to replace the school’s winningest football coach ever, Rocky Long. UNM decided Long’s run of five bowl games in six years somehow wasn’t good enough, so Rocky’s life was made so miserable that he quit his dream job at his alma mater to become an assistant coach at San Diego State.
Long story short, Long is now the winningest coach in San Diego State’s history, too, and the Lobos have gone 37-87 ever since. And, yes, that includes Bob Davie-medical-incident win over Sam Houston State on Aug. 31.
It all started with Locksley, the guy who slipped on the cherry blazer at his introductory press conference in the Student Union back in 2009 and said UNM would need to add a third digit to the scoreboard because of all the offensive fireworks headed its way.
News flash: Didn’t happen.
Locksley was fired four games into the 2011 season, finishing 2-26 with the Lobos.
His trajectory back to the mainstream began the following year as an assistant at Maryland, then a celebrated three-year run with Nick Saban at Alabama. He took over as Maryland’s head coach in the offseason and has since become the darling of college football through two weeks.
The Terps lead the country in scoring with 142 points in two games. Maryland might want to consider a third digit.
For some perspective: Locksley’s Lobos didn’t hit the 142-point plateau until the 10th game of his first season — all of them losses. They scored just 196 points in 12 games in 2009; Maryland is on pace to pass that in the third quarter of next week’s game at Temple.
u u u
Santa Fe’s Carol Davenport competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Nice, France, this weekend.
The 68-year-old qualified by winning her age group in a qualifying race in California last December. She was one of dozens of American women competing in the finals, which started at about 10:30 p.m. Santa Fe time Friday.
She completed the open-water swim portion in 57 minutes, 35 seconds and got through the grueling bike portion in 5 hours, 5 minutes. She didn’t complete the final leg, a half marathon run of 13.1 miles. She was officially listed as DNF.
u u u
The clock is ticking on UNM’s new multimedia rights deal with Outfront Media — the deal that still, technically, does not exist.
The athletic department’s agreement with Learfield IMG College officially expired June 1 and UNM was unable to hammer out a contract in time for last month’s Board of Regents meeting. The regents must first approve the deal before Outfront can assume the role of multimedia catalyst for all things Lobo sports. That includes commercials and broadcast rights for radio and TV, as well as print and stadium advertisements and sales suites in the football stadium and basketball arena.
Learfield’s contract with UNM offered a guaranteed payment of $4.5 million to $5 million every year. The department chose a somewhat riskier but more profitable route with Outfront in hopes of clearing the guaranteed payment from Learfield.
The next Board of Regents meeting is Sept. 17 on the main campus.