If there’s anything Russia’s war on Ukraine has taught us, it’s that there’s no “over there” over there.
Globalization means if there’s a fever in Kyiv, a cough follows in, well, Santa Fe. And in some ways, that’s not so bad. Even here, ensconced on our high-desert plateau, a snow globe minus the snow, it’s a reminder we have to pay attention to, and maybe even affect, what happens in places that maybe 20 or 40 years ago seemed little more than loose tiles on the world’s Scrabble board.
So, with that as prologue, let me introduce you to Lisa Ellis and reintroduce the Santa Fe Council on International Relations.
SFCIR (bad acronym, and maybe one that will change soon) should ring a bell. It’s a nonprofit that tries to link this area to the world at large, using a constant stream of A-list experts on global politics and policies to either come to Santa Fe and talk about what they know, or in the pandemic era, use the internet to make the link.
More to the point, this group, with perhaps 400 to 500 members in town, tries to make this point: It’s not just about knowing more about Ukraine or Venezuela or Egypt. It’s about what those places can help teach us about ourselves.
Before the pandemic, the council held a conclave called Journalism Under Fire that brought reporters from around the world to the city. I met several of them and was humbled. You never know how good you have it until you talk to someone from a country that possesses only a tenuous grasp of what we know as the First Amendment. Makes you proud to do this job, and frankly, be an American.
Now, Lisa Ellis.
She likely is less known, having lived here only two years, but that will change. Named as the council’s executive director last month, her résumé is dotted with exotic datelines. She’s worked on most of the world’s continents on a wide array of issues: global health, human rights, press freedom, environmental justice and international development. Not bad for a kid from Niwot, Colo.
In keeping with the council’s mission statement, she sees a future in which the group’s outreach will continue to engage locals with the world, but with perhaps an added emphasis on what people here want to know.
“There are perspectives and lessons that are applicable right this minute, so we’ll continue to do the programming,” says Ellis, who’s 62. “My goal, in collaboration with the board and others, is to introduce more diversity. I really think that’s important. And to really survey and ask the Santa Fe and New Mexico community what they need, what they seek out, what their interest is, what they want to know.
“Turn the telescope the other way,” she continues. “It’s not so much about what is the council is doing for you? It’s what do you need, where can we engage with you, to give you what you need to better understand the world and your place in it? So I’m hoping that we can partner with groups, whether it’s women’s groups or young people or artists or whomever. A little bit more diversity in what we’re doing.”
What’s happening now is pretty impressive. On Thursday, Martin Indyk, a diplomatic heavyweight who was the U.S. special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in 2013 and ’14, will give a free talk at St. Francis Auditorium. On May 18, the council will host its 2022 gala at La Fonda on the Plaza, featuring Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. She’s written a book, Lessons From the Edge, whose title pretty much says it all.
It’s easy to think Ukraine just showed up on our radar at about the time Russian planes started flying over their next-door neighbors’ rooftops and nuclear power plants, but the country was actually at the center of the events that led up to former President Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s just another example of how foreign relationships really are domestic.
“Some of it is serendipitous,” she says of the timing of Yovanovitch’s appearance in Santa Fe this spring. “The council does some incredible programming. I mean, we have Ben Rhodes [a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration] coming May 5, right? That’s amazing. We had [former national security adviser and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations] Susan Rice for the last in-person gala. They get some big names. Why? Because those people also understand the value of getting the word out and sharing, in this case, bringing the world to local communities and engaging with real people.”
Real people exist. Here, there, everywhere. It’s in our best interest to know them.
