¡How fast se había pasado todo el primer mes del año! Toda la familia was trying to figure out cómo se había pasado todo de a voladas. On this lazy, cold afternoon, Grampo Caralampio was rubbing kerosine oil en sus zapatos viejos in hopes de que la aceite would make the old leather pliable otra vez. Grama Cuca estaba en la cocina trying to defrost la hielera y usar toda la comida vieja in it before it got freezer burn. As she was laying down todos los envoltorios de comida in the sink mientras que limpiaba el freezer, Canutito came by her and gazed at the frozen bundles.
“What is inside this strange bundle?” he asked her, mirando y tocando a un envoltorio largo. “It looks como un bonche de bananas todas pegadas.”
“Ése es un bundle de truchas que tu grampo caught en la acequiecita last summer, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “If we don’t eat those fish soon, se va a hacer feas.”
“A mí me gustan las trout,” Canutito said. “¿Por qué no las hacemos defrost y nos la comimos for dinner esta tarde?”
“I guess que las puedo freir con papas, if they’re still good, m’hijo,” grama said, laying them aside en agua fría para deshelarlas.
That afternoon, Grama Cuca fried up the mess of trout with potatoes, y el olor de las truchas hung heavily en el aire de la tarde. Canutito was hungry de manera que he dug right in, comiendo truchas a todo mariachi. Suddenly he stopped eating and he reached por su garganta. ¡No podía tragar! Había algo stuck in his throat! He was sputtering y la cara se le hizo bien azul. His blue demeanor frightened grama and she yelled out to grampo: “¡Ayúdale! Se está ahogando!”
Grampo Caralampio reached over rápidamente and he turned Canutito over y comenzó a darle palmadas en la espalda. As he slapped the little boy on the back, Grama Cuca kept shouting something que sonaba como: “¡Sas Blás, ayúdale!” Suddenly, Canutito dislodged something y algo como trucha came tumbling out of his mouth.
Canutito was crying del susto and he kept looking around por toda la cocina as if he were expecting de ver a alguien allí. When he had recovered un poco, he cuddled up to grama, se limpio los ojos and he asked her, “Grama, ¿quién es ‘San Blás’?”
“San Blas, m’hijo, es el santo patrón de todas las personas who are having trouble breathing porque tienen algo stuck in their throats. Hay una historia que dice that over a thousand years ago había un muchachito que estaba comiendo pescado and suddenly he got a fish bone stuck en la garganta. La gente thought que he would surely die pero San Blás just reached over e hizo la señal de la Santa Cruz over him, and the little boy spit out el hueso del pez y pudo resollar otra vez.
In fact, su feast day is coming up la otra semana in February. I’m sure de que por eso he was hanging around por aquí today; he probably sensed de que tú ibas a necesitar su ayuda and that’s why he was here to help you tan pronto. Es como decía mi mamá: ‘Un amigo en necesidad, es un amigo de verdad’.”
“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Canutito translated. He paused por un momento y luego dijo: “I don’t think que me sobraron ganas de comer más trucha por un buen tiempo pero at least I found out que tengo un new, best friend que se llama San Blás ...”
