All great insurgencies have their moments of doubt, uncertainty, defeat.

Undeterred, they continue and endure — wiping away dust and blood and disappointment and derision. And just when they seem extinguished, stamped out like a Marlboro beneath a boot heel, they come back for more.

Think Continental Army at Valley Forge. Think Rocky Balboa — Apollo Creed through Clubber Lang through Ivan Drago.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Popular in the Community