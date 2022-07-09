I used to love intercollegiate athletics. I covered them for years, and even at their worst — recruiting scandals; despotic if not demonic coaches; a plantation mentality more suited to Gone With the Wind than Rudy — they had a unique feel that made even the bad feel good.
Or at the very least, authentic.
Those days have been gone for awhile now, swept away by the American Way: a hunt for money that makes a Saturday afternoon Wisconsin-Michigan game feel like, well, the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Detroit Pistons. On a Tuesday night.
It’s commerce. Inventory. As disposable as the razor blades they sell during TV timeouts.
There’s not much sense in crying about it, I suppose. Change happens. Change is inevitable. But even if your favorite teams are the New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies, it’s time to start thinking about how these alterations, accelerated in recent days by the recent additions of USC and UCLA to the thousands-of-miles-away Big Ten Conference, will affect the yokels in Mayberry, Laramie, Albuquerque.
Those who reside in the lower middle-class neighborhoods of college sports are going to have to begin thinking about whether the multimillion-dollar investments they make into their facilities and programs ultimately are a good spend.
If you are a New Mexico, saddled with a 62-year-old football plant that possesses all the ambiance of a gravel quarry, would dropping $30 million or $40 million into a glitzy renovation make any sense if all you’re going to be is the JV television warmup to, God help us, USC at Maryland?
Those kinds of decisions are coming, both to university administrators and state legislators — the two breeds in this state and most states who love college sports with all their hearts. Perhaps not tomorrow, but someday.
Now that athletes can determine their own worth through something called NIL deals (name, image, likeness) and the most telegenic schools are beginning to form their own (shh) quasi-professional leagues for the networks, the fate of, say, New Mexico State becomes murkier.
And not just the Aggies. When the Hollywood schools left their brethren two weeks ago for the Big Ten, the shudder throughout the country sounded like a thunderclap. USC, UCLA and the Big Ten were telling America that even the Oregons and Arizona States, with their huge fan bases and not insignificant TV value, weren’t quite top choice.
Those schools and others, with their retina-assaulting neon unis but suddenly deflated sense of self-worth, might find a landing spot with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and Kansas. That’s not exactly the worst thing: Humble New Mexico would kill to be in that company. But prime time and the big money will be based elsewhere, in a world where the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference gobble up the most marketable brands and foreshadow a landscape that looks eerily like the NFL and NBA.
Only with one or two fewer zeroes on the bottom line. Trust me. It’s still plenty of money.
The sands are only beginning to shift, so who knows eventually how the upper middle class and elites will divvy up the country and the money. I laugh to think about UCLA’s basketball road trip to Penn State and Rutgers. It’s all about the kids, right?
But the truth is, the games will be played — both in State College, Pa., and, yes, Albuquerque. Only a university president who wants a pink slip would publicly propose dropping their sports program. But their egos, and those of their boosters, may have to come to the realization that college football, and to an extent, college basketball, now belong to demographers, advertisers and blue-suited enablers who keep the books.
That means a new division of sports, particularly in football, which is where the real money resides. I’m sure New Mexico can still get a game at Alabama — the Crimson Tide can’t just practice against itself. But for the Lobos and others, a new world means being relevant in a strata that includes just Ohio University, not Ohio State University.
And if your response is, “Yeah, but when have the Lobos ever been good in football? Basketball is our thing,” let me pose this question (actually two): Do you really believe New Mexico can compete with North Carolina? When has that ever been the case, even when the Pit was full and the team won more than 15 games?
Yes, it pains me to see what’s happening. The American Way is to make more money, get bigger, become a TV commodity coast to coast, but it also has a latent charm: to dream the impossible dream.
Once every 15 or 20 or 30 years, there was a miracle out there: Appalachian State beating Michigan in football; Wichita State or Virginia Commonwealth making it to the Final Four. Maybe that’s what I loved about college sports — the chance to write a story about Rudy.
But it just hit me. Rudy played for Notre Dame.
Oy.