When day comes, we step out of the shade of flame and unafraid.
The new dawn balloons as we free it.
For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.
If only we’re brave enough to be it.
A comet streaked across the American sky in broad daylight Wednesday, and its name was Amanda Gorman.
Surely, you watched. Or watched the replay. There she was, this poised, powerful 22-year-old Black woman from Los Angeles, standing at the lectern, reciting a poem titled “The Hill We Climb” at the coda of a presidential inauguration. Yes, there were more important things spoken — when President Joe Biden uttered “I do solemnly swear …” old-growth forests rustled from a nation’s collective sigh of relief.
But the words you’ll remember came from Gorman.
Biden? Jennifer Lopez? Garth Brooks? Lady Gaga? Yup, they had the stage for a moment, but buddy, a nation went gaga over Amanda.
Then I started thinking: Maybe it’s just me, the guy whose only exposure to poetry was a high school English class and an unfortunate collision with T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”
In other words, I know not what I hear.
So I called a few people in Santa Fe who do know poetry; who understand the work and craft and beauty and future of the art.
Their reaction? They were smitten, too.
- “Amanda’s reading was so refreshing. In many ways, it’s like a fresh start,” said Arthur Sze, a national heavyweight in the field (and that might be underplaying it), plus a former Santa Fe poet laureate.
- “Everyone said she stole the show and I think she really did,” said Elizabeth Jacobson, the city’s current poet laureate. “Such a beautiful young woman presenting an art in such an articulate, eloquent way. It’s a gift not all poets have.”
- “It brings poetry back into the mainstream,” added Luci Tapahonso, the first Diné poet laureate. “It shows that all of us can appreciate it and take ownership of it. It’s something we can understand and that we can act on or partake in.”
If you’re like me, embarrassed to admit the only poem you remember is “Over the lips, through the gums …” you’ll be heartened to know poetry, both here and elsewhere, is vibrant and enticing. Like most other art, it’s been hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, with most performances taking place over Zoom, but it is very much alive.
“There’s a huge upsurge in people’s interest in poetry and understanding what different cultures are, what they have to say through the art of the poetry,” said Jacobson. “We have this voice coming out in a huge way in the U.S. right now. Young people, whether it’s the result of a bigger population or a large number of creative writing programs, are involved. People are so well-versed and they have so much to say. It’s fascinating.”
Gorman’s detonation on Wednesday may have taken it to a new place.
“Absolutely,” Sze responded when asked if he thought Gorman’s poem would have an impact on poetry and poets long beyond the echoes of Wednesday. “In the last four years, there’s been a huge corrosion and assault on language and meaning. Amanda’s reading is so refreshing. In many ways, it’s like a fresh start.
“As a practicing poet, I want to say the exciting thing for me is there is such diversity in poets’ voices and visions,” Sze said a few moments later. “There is a huge vitality to contemporary poetry.”
Jacobson, an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow, is working with students at New Mexico School for the Arts on a large poetry project that will be unveiled in April during National Poetry Month. She said Gorman’s words were irresistible in their imagery, unique in that they could speak to generations born long before she was, and to those in her age demographic.
“I would say she is particularly wise for somebody so young,” Jacobson said. “She has this broad vision, she’s able to encompass a lot of that in a poem about the country in a succinct way. I was so impressed by the imagery, the theme: Can we be the light of change this country needs?”
Both sides of a political divide have told us “words matter,” and of course, they are right. But Gorman, Santa Fe’s poets say, did something more than merely use their power to illuminate. Her phrasing and pace and power also gave words the chance to lead.
“I think people saw themselves in her poem,” said Tapahonso. “She was speaking for them or speaking to them. And everyone that I’ve talked to about her, they really showed an appreciation for that.”
So here we are, less than three weeks separated from an atrocity at the U.S. Capitol and only four days removed from a resurrection at the very same building. With hands fluttering and thoughts flying, a young woman in a yellow coat speaks words she’s written. Words she’s lived.
A nation is moved, an art form is moved to center stage.
Brave enough to be it?
Damn straight. In America, anything still is possible.
