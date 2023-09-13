The powers that be say any notion of canceling or even suspending the annual Rio Grande Rivalry in the interest of fan safety was never really a consideration. To borrow a line from Frank Drebin as he stood outside the exploding Feldman Fireworks Co., nothing to see here!
Just two days away from the … checking the game notes … 111th football meeting between New Mexico and New Mexico State, the simple truth is this thing is too lucrative to cancel. Sure, you can wrap it up and throw it in a box for a year like they did with basketball last season, but in a football context, it’s too big of a moneymaker to kick to the curb for anything longer than, say, a season where a pandemic forces both schools to play an abbreviated schedule outside state lines.
Saturday’s game at University Stadium is expected to draw roughly 30,000 fans, which would make it the most-watched game in the state since 2017. In fact, the Aggies coming to Albuquerque usually is the biggest show in town.
NMSU has traveled north in odd years since the late ’80s, hosting the Lobos in even years in that time. Since the turn of the century, the Aggies have been the single-season high-water mark for Lobos attendance the last 10 times they’ve played in Albuquerque.
Given the steady cratering of Lobos home attendance the last decade, any visit from the Aggies is like Black Friday for UNM’s bank account. The average ticket price for Saturday’s game is $35. Parking is $12. Toss in another $15 or so in concessions per person, and UNM will pull in at least $1.5 million.
In a time where belt-tightening has become the norm, it’s easy to see why this one game is considered worth the risk of a few unruly fans. If they’re willing to pay to get in, hire a handful of extra staff to make sure cooler heads prevail.
UNM has pledged a greater police presence, and deservedly so. Given the violence at last year’s game in Las Cruces and the subsequent shooting death that took place on the UNM campus just weeks later, tighter security measures aren’t just the right thing to do — they’re the only thing to do.
Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said earlier this week the focal point of the game shouldn’t be security measures; it should be on the game itself. Agreed, but the bigger point is why push forward with this rivalry when there’s a real concern that things could get ugly in the stands or in the parking lot.
People outside the state probably roll their eyes at the drama caused by a crowd of this size. Michigan-Michigan State, Florida-Florida State, USC-UCLA, the Apple Cup, the Civil War, Bedlam, the Iron Bowl; they’re all in-state rivalries whose crowds and passionate history dwarf our own.
Thing is, this is the state’s biggest single sports event of the year — and has been for decades. Between 2003 and 2007, the game in Albuquerque drew at least 41,033 each time. All three or those meetings rank in the top four in single-game attendance history at UNM.
No. 3 on that list is the 2001 season opener against UTEP. That year’s second biggest crowd came to see the Aggies.
Monetarily, the game needs to be played. Beyond that it’s clearly a source of pride for fans from both schools regardless of the win-loss total of either team.
Too big to fail? In these parts, yes.
Conference realignment has summarily destroyed some of the college game’s biggest rivalries but barring an act of violence we can’t dare to envision, this one will live on no matter where UNM or NMSU call home.