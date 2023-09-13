What’s all the fuss about?

The powers that be say any notion of canceling or even suspending the annual Rio Grande Rivalry in the interest of fan safety was never really a consideration. To borrow a line from Frank Drebin as he stood outside the exploding Feldman Fireworks Co., nothing to see here!

Just two days away from the … checking the game notes … 111th football meeting between New Mexico and New Mexico State, the simple truth is this thing is too lucrative to cancel. Sure, you can wrap it up and throw it in a box for a year like they did with basketball last season, but in a football context, it’s too big of a moneymaker to kick to the curb for anything longer than, say, a season where a pandemic forces both schools to play an abbreviated schedule outside state lines.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

