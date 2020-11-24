It was the last hurrah for state Sen. Clemente Sanchez, and he handled it like an amateur.
Sanchez, D-Grants, took a gratuitous swipe Tuesday at Planned Parenthood during debate on a bill allocating $330 million to help people, businesses and nonprofit organizations suffering because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Only in a hypothetical way did Planned Parenthood have anything to do with the bill. It's a nonprofit, but there was no evidence Planned Parenthood would seek any of the money in question, which is being supplied by federal taxpayers.
Even Sanchez admitted this in a backhanded way, but not until he told other senators Planned Parenthood raised almost $253 million in 2015-16, according to its financial statement filed with the Internal Revenue Service.
Why did Sanchez highlight Planned Parenthood as opposed to countless other organizations in New Mexico with tax-exempt status?
He had two reasons, political and personal.
Planned Parenthood performs abortions, procedures Sanchez opposes in most instances.
Beyond that, Sanchez is still nursing a grudge from his defeat almost six months ago in the Democratic primary election. Planned Parenthood contributed money to his opponent, Pam Cordova.
Sanchez's vote in 2019 to keep a 50-year-old anti-abortion law on the books was one of the main reasons he drew a primary opponent this year. That's probably why he made an issue of Planned Parenthood when it wasn't the issue at all.
It's no secret that liberals for the last few years have wanted to oust Sanchez from the Senate. Planned Parenthood was one of the organizations trying to defeat him.
I've covered Sanchez throughout his eight years in the Senate, but until Tuesday, I'd never seen him use a public forum at the Capitol to lash a political foe.
A 62-year-old banker, Sanchez knew he grated on the progressive wing of his party for many reasons. He chaired the Senate Corporations and Transportation Committee. Critics said the committee was too quick to side with corporations over people.
They complained when Sanchez and his committee amended a minimum-wage bill to slow pay increases.
Though Sanchez later compromised on the bill with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who wanted quicker pay hikes for those making the lowest wage, he became a candidate many fellow Democrats targeted for defeat.
Organizations such as the Working Families Party called Sanchez a Democrat in name only. No issue mobilized Sanchez's critics like New Mexico's anti-abortion law.
It is unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. But Lujan Grisham and other liberal Democrats want the old anti-abortion law erased from the books in case the newly configured Supreme Court overturns the landmark ruling.
With Planned Parenthood and other organizations campaigning against Sanchez, he lost the June 2 primary by a wide margin.
He wasn't the only casualty among the conservative Democrats. Of the eight who sided with Republicans to save the anti-abortion law, five were defeated in the June primary election.
A sixth Democrat, Sen. Carlos Cisneros of Questa, died in office and has been replaced by a more liberal lawmaker.
The progressive wing of the Democratic Party also had two setbacks.
After defeating Sanchez, Cordova lost the general election to a Republican.
The same happened to liberal Democrat Neomi Martinez-Parra, who beat 32-year Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming in the primary but faltered in the general election.
Even with those defeats, Democrats had a net gain of one seat in the Senate. They will control the chamber 27-15 starting in January.
More significant, no longer will the Senate have a sizable coalition of Democrats willing to vote with the Republicans on social issues.
That's what it's come down to in the Senate. Conservative Democrats are an endangered species.
Sanchez knew that long ago. But defeat never goes down easily, even for someone approaching his final weeks in office.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
