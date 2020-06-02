New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District has never been represented by a woman.
Soon it will.
Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez on Tuesday ran away from six other candidates to win the Democratic nomination.
Now she can relax. The 3rd District, which spans the northern half of the state, is a Democratic stronghold.
Incumbent Congressman Ben Ray Luján is giving up the seat to run for the U.S. Senate.
Leger Fernandez's big test was the crowded primary, a race made antiseptic by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The general election in November will be a formality for Leger Fernandez. She won't face so much as a speed bump against the Republican nominee. Harry Montoya and Alexis Johnson were in close competition for the chance to continue the Republicans' long losing streak in the 3rd District.
Leger Fernandez's victory will seal another change. All three of New Mexico's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be held by women in 2021.
Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland is a lock to be reelected in the Albuquerque-based 1st District.
The 2nd District, covering Southern New Mexico, will feature a rematch in November between Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces and Republican Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo.
Because the southern district has been represented by a Republican for 35 of the last 40 years, it will get plenty of attention in the fall. The Republicans know if Herrell loses again, 35-year-old Torres Small could hold the seat for as long as she wants it.
But Leger Fernandez's win was the bigger story of the primary.
Leger Fernandez went to Washington 25 years ago as a White House fellow. About 1,000 people nationwide applied for the yearlong program. Fourteen were chosen.
She arrived in Washington when Democrat Bill Clinton was president. Powerful people surrounding Clinton believed Leger Fernandez would return to Washington in a larger role.
Donna Shalala, then Cabinet secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, signed a photo of herself and Leger Fernandez in distinctive style.
"With great expectations," Shalala wrote.
That created a high bar.
Leger Fernandez, now 60, and Shalala are likely to serve together in the U.S. House of Representatives. Shalala is the oldest freshman in Congress at age 79. She represents a district in South Florida.
If not for Leger Fernandez's breakthrough win, the night would have belonged to former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti. He dispatched a pair of weak opponents to win the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
Ronchetti advances to face Luján in the general election. In that race, Ronchetti will be the underdog.
Leger Fernandez faced tougher competition than Ronchetti, and she bested a more famous candidate in the House primary.
Former spy Valerie Plame became a national figure after a Republican operative outed her during the presidency of George W. Bush. Her cover blown, Plame's career with the CIA was wrecked.
She moved to Santa Fe more than a decade ago and entered the congressional race last year as an early favorite.
But Plame stumbled at the Democratic pre-primary convention in March and never fully recovered. She finished a distant fifth at the convention.
Leger Fernandez ran first. Though delegates to the convention represented only a sliver of the electorate in the 3rd Congressional District, her showing established her as the candidate to beat.
Plame couldn't catch her. Neither could anyone else.
Leger Fernandez benefited from an endorsement from Emily's List, which backs liberal women.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, perhaps the most outspoken and best-known freshman in Congress, also backed Leger Fernandez. So did Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Everything broke just right. Leger Fernandez never looked back.
The hard work is over, the barrier smashed. She can coast the rest of the way to Washington.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.