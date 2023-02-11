Trial lawyers are lawyers you either hate to love or love to hate.
On one hand, they went after Big Tobacco and won, and keep drug companies on track by trolling for patterns of nasty side effects that become class-action lawsuits. They usually are heroes in John Grisham’s pulp novels.
On the other hand, they are seen by some as rapacious sharks greedily profiting on the misery of others by charging exorbitant fees collected for faceless victims aggregated by thousands, if not millions.
Some years ago, when attending an early national green-building conference, one respected speaker urged builders to go home and try new things and report back on failures so we could learn from mistakes. Sounds logical.
But for me, after working as a superintendent for a national megabuilder, then later building my own subdivision employing as many new green-building ideas as practical, that was terrifying advice. Like wearing a target for a lawsuit.
For many years, New Mexico’s production builder market was too small for law firms specializing in construction-defect litigation. But as “right-to-cure” laws were adopted in states ripe for big lawsuits, like California, Arizona and Nevada, some out-of-state legal firms began casting their eyes on susceptible and exposed New Mexico.
Right-to-cure laws allow contractors to asses and dispute an allegation of a construction defect and either arbitrate a settlement or fix a problem before something winds up in court from a lawsuit.
Once again, the New Mexico Home Builders Association is trying to get a right-to-cure law passed with Senate Bill 50. The difference this year, unlike the past 20, is sensibly asking Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth to carry the bill.
The trial lawyers’ lobby, as in the past, is trying to kill the bill in its current form. It made it through its first committee and is next up in the Senate Judiciary Committee, likely the toughest sell. It shouldn’t be.
Many who have simply tried to get a contractor to return a call, let alone have one beg for the right to fix a problem, may find the bill’s title ironic. Warranty law and contractor responsibility are complicated subjects in New Mexico.
The state has no legal requirement for builders to offer warranties, though most do for at least one year. The common one-year warranty is often believed to be law. It’s not. On the other hand, a legal construct called Statute of Repose allows lawsuits for up to 10 years after a home is completed. After 10 years, parties can’t be sued.
What legal sharks do is come into an established subdivision, well before the Statute of Repose kicks in but long after builders have left, and convince several homeowners they are suffering from construction defects. Not necessarily code violations, sometimes as minor as aging stucco or sun-damaged tar around roof flashing. Sign here, no charge and maybe some money later.
So, they sue as a group. The stucco or roofing subcontractor has general liability insurance that must be notified as soon as a lawsuit is filed. From there, it’s between insurance lawyers and trial lawyers and almost never goes to court. The insurance company settles to make the nuisance go away. The poor subcontractor never gets a chance to inspect the supposed defect, offer a different opinion or try to cure the problem, if indeed there ever was one. The lawsuit presumes guilt.
The subcontractor’s insurance premiums go up and gets passed to the general contractor, who passes them to homeowners. So much for bringing housing costs down.
Builders welcome shoddy contractors being sued and run out of business. But the good ones deserve the right to cure to avoid unfair lawsuits. Senate Bill 50 offers relief. It benefits builders and homeowners. It should be law.