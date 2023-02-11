Trial lawyers are lawyers you either hate to love or love to hate.

On one hand, they went after Big Tobacco and won, and keep drug companies on track by trolling for patterns of nasty side effects that become class-action lawsuits. They usually are heroes in John Grisham’s pulp novels.

On the other hand, they are seen by some as rapacious sharks greedily profiting on the misery of others by charging exorbitant fees collected for faceless victims aggregated by thousands, if not millions.

