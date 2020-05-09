It was already la primera semana de la Cuaresma. Canutito siempre estaba bien confuso about the meaning of Lent so esa mañana he asked Grama Cuca, “Oiga grama, ¿por qué hay 40 days en la Cuaresma?”
“El número 40 en Spanish is cuarenta so Cuaresma means 40 days de purificación in Lent. También es el origin of the word cuarentena or quarantine. That means que te haces isolate for 40 day to cleanse yourself de tus malos vicos.”
“Do I have malos vicos, grama?” Canutito asked her inocentemente.
“We all do, m’hijo,” grama replied. “Esos vicios son tus sins.”
“Oh yes, mis pecãos,” Canutito agreed. Then he asked Grama Cuca, “Grama, when does la Cuaresma begin?”
“Actually it began en el Miércoles de Cenizas; that’s Ash Wednesday, m’hijo,” she continued. “Es el día cuando el padre puts ashes en tu frente.”
“Why does the priest put cenizas on your forehead, grama?” Canutito asked.
“It is to remind us que fuimos creãos from dust and at the end de la vida, vamos a volver al polvo whenever we die,” grama said.
“Does it say that en la Biblia, grama?” Canutito asked.
“Sí, m’hijo,” grama replied. “En el primer book of the Old Testament, que se llama el libro del Génesis, God tells Adam que since he was created del polvo, he must return to dust cuando se muera. In Latin, el padre used to say, ‘memento homo quia pulvis es et in pulverem reverteris.’ ”
“Do los padres always say that cuando los ponen le cenizas en la frente,” he asked.
“Sí m’hijo, they all do,” grama said except for a couple of years ago cuando tuvimos a un young gringo priest who didn’t know cómo pronunciar Spanish muy bien so he would mark our frentes con ashes and say: ‘Recuerda hombre que pollo eres y a pollo volverás.’ ”
Canutito snickered mientras que hizo translate: “Remember man that you are chicken and unto chicken you shall return.
“El padre had confused la palabra polvo con pollo,” he laughed.
“El pobre del padre had made un gran equívoco,” grama agreed, “pero the people comenzó a llamarle ‘Father Chicken,’ después de eso.”
“I guess que it is easy to make a mistake ansina, grama,” Canutito said. “Did el padre make any more equívocos after that?”
“Sí, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “The priest went a dar Misa en la Capilla de Nuestra Señora de los Dolores; that is the Chapel de Our Lady of Sorrows. This time, he didn’t know como hacer pronounce Dolores in Spanish. He said, ‘Welcome to the Chapel de Nuestra Señora de los Dólares.’ ”
“Welcome to Our Lady of the Dollars!” Canutito squealed. “Eso es muy foneh, grama,” he said. “Es almost like saying: ‘Nuestra Señora de Dialing for Dollars!’ ”
“It is funny, m’hijo,” grama said. “Pero we shouldn’t be making fun of the gringo priest; after all, he was trying hard de hablar en español.”
“I guess that would be one of our vicos malos, grama,” Canutito said. …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.