P1030308.JPG

Frustrated with how your cookies turn out at elevation? Try these caramel apple oat bars.

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Cookies baked in the City Different are just that … different, and usually, not in a good way. Many of them flatten, spread and lose their flavor, foiled by the reduced air pressure and increased evaporation that occur at our altitude.

It’s a bummer, but there are several things we can do to avoid the pitfalls: The simplest remedy for spreading is to opt for bar cookies. There are many reasons to love them, and the fact that dough can’t spread when baked within the walls of a pan makes them a favorite at high elevations. So, choose a bar cookie recipe and then increase the flavorings to compensate for their loss through evaporation. If the recipe also includes leavening, you’ll probably have to decrease it to prevent the dough from over-rising. If you aren’t satisfied with your results after making these modifications, decreasing the sugar and increasing the liquid may also be necessary.

This bar cookie features sweet apples bathed in gooey caramel and nestled between layers of tender, buttery, brown sugar and oat shortbread. Serve them as a cookie or cut them into larger pieces and serve them warm with a scoop of ice cream for dessert. If you can’t find Golden Delicious apples, substitute another sweet, soft baking apple, like Gala or Jonagold.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.