Goulash.
I’m hunting around for a word that can best describe the decennial redrawing of New Mexico’s congressional and legislative districts, and all I can come up with is goulash. Heavy on the goo.
Ah, it can be a messy business, this redistricting stuff. It’s a last-page-of-the-cookbook recipe in which you pull from the pantry all the ingredients that make New Mexico politics what it is: self-interest, long-held personal grudges, urban-vs.-rural rivalry, race, distance, math, maps, lawyers, control, power.
A pound — not a teaspoon — of power.
And it’s all coming to a Roundhouse (er, courthouse) near you, New Mexico.
Eat up.
The good news? There are plenty of good-government advocates who are trying to season with reason what comes off the stovetop next year. Several groups, including Common Cause, the League of Women Voters and New Mexico First, are part of a coalition that will pay close attention to the process once it begins in earnest in 2021. Actually, they’re already hard at work.
Fortunately, the do-gooders have enlisted some heavy hitters, including former Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez and former Court of Appeals Judge Rod Kennedy, to oversee a task force that will make recommendations on rules and processes to legislators. They hope to create, as proponent Dick Mason says, “a fairer, more transparent and more accountable process.”
They also have well-wishers — maybe even subversive allies — among some legislators who know that while some gerrymandering may be the price of doing business, it also might not pass a judicial smell test.
All good.
But remember, this is a matter for the New Mexico Legislature, which means …
“If you think you can separate the politics from redistricting, dream on,” says former state Sen. Dede Feldman, one of the more thoughtful people on the subject. “Dream on.”
Feldman wasn’t trying to be negative, just realistic. After all, less than two days after New Mexico had concluded its elections, House Speaker Brian Egolf observed to the Associated Press that the 2nd Congressional District — the Republican-leaning swath of Southern New Mexico that bounced Democratic incumbent Xochitl Torres Small in favor of the GOP’s Yvette Herrell — was in its last year of existence in its current form.
That’s absolutely true; those boundaries will soon be redrawn. But it wasn’t hard to read between the lines.
If it were just about three seats in the U.S. House, that would be one thing. But redistricting applies to all the members of the Legislature. And since the entire process is based on 2020 U.S. census results, every demographic and population shift will be weighed and sifted, sliced and diced, by the very people who cherish their gigs at the Roundhouse and would do plenty to hold onto them.
Whatever map the Legislature agrees to won’t end there. The plan also must pass muster with the governor. And even if it does get a signature, there’s nothing to say a redistricting format won’t get judicial scrutiny that eventually would put the courts in charge of New Mexico’s political topography.
Chew on that.
Mark Moores, a Republican state senator from Albuquerque, says the behind-the-scenes action in redistricting is fascinating. Much of the drama, he notes, comes from the urban-rural divide — which, depending on what the census tells us, could mean the transition of rural districts to cities that have grown in the past 10 years.
“But the bloodletting, the blood sport, is within the caucuses,” notes Moores, who watched the early 2000s redistricting drama when he was chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Walter Bradley. “It’s an opportunity for leadership to cull some of their more troublesome members.”
Translation: A shift of one line here, a nudge of another line there, and Incumbent A might find himself in the same district with Incumbent B; a political Thunderdome.
If you’re into maps, the current poster child for creative drawing is Senate District 39, a Rorschach ink blot of territory that includes snippets and swatches of San Miguel, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Lincoln, Valencia and Torrance counties. It might as well be its own state. In the East, it would be.
Feldman, who served in the Senate from 1997 to 2013, remembers District 39 being drawn nearly 10 years ago for the electoral benefit of former Sen. Phil Griego.
Griego, of course, is gone now. His successor, Liz Stefanics, is quick to note she wasn’t part of the process that gave us District 39 nearly a decade ago. Stefanics doesn’t deny it’s an interesting district; a trip to visit constituents in the tiny village of Capitan is a 3½-hour drive. But what is she going to do? That’s the way the map has been carved.
The good-government advocates say they want you, the public, to join them in keeping an eye on redistricting. More curiosity, more participation, will make for better government.
“We just think voters should choose their candidates, rather than candidates choose their voters,” says Meredith Machen of the League of Women Voters.
Sounds good. Sounds great. Still, beware: Every 10 years, good cartography seems to collide with home cookin’. And it usually creates a mess.
