With the season well underway with excellent early conditions, here’s a look at events taking place at Ski Santa Fe and Taos this winter. More events from throughout the region will follow in future columns.
Ski Santa Fe
Its biggest event is the Fireball Rando Vertical Races on Jan. 24-25. The ski mountaineering vertical race Jan. 24 will start at 4:30 p.m., with registration closing at 3:30 p.m. With a climb of 1,700 feet, the race begins in the base area and ascends to the Tesuque Peak triple chair via Broadway, Open and Gayway.
Racers will be divided into multiple categories. Headlamps are required, but not helmets or other safety gear. Awards will be given the following day at 11:30 a.m. at Totemoff’s Bar and Grill. Entry is $10 for all categories.
The next day features a back country hiking/climbing ski event with single-track kick turns, groomer skinning, challenging downhill tree skiing, and a technical bootpack up Big Rocks. Races begin at 7:45 a.m. The long route involves a 4,000 feet ascent, while the shorter course is 2,000 feet, with portions outside of the ski area’s typical boundaries.
Registration closes at 7 a.m., and packets can be picked up the day before from 2-4 p.m., or as early as 6:30 a.m. on race day. Registration runs $75 in the open class, $55 for the short course and $30 for younger racers. For more details, visit www.cosmicski.com/event/santafe20.
Another significant Ski Santa Fe event this season is the 32nd Annual Tony Forrest Telemark Workshop on Feb. 1-2. The daylong workshops with the acclaimed telly master include four hours of lessons each day and video analysis. Beginners are welcome, but you must have alpine ski experience.
The workshop fee, with lift ticket, is $210 for both days. The workshop-only ticket is $125 for both days or $65 for one day.
The fifth annual Burton Women’s Snowboard Camp is set for Feb. 15-16. Female instructors will lead the sessions, which will include free Burton demo boards, free boot rentals and giveaways. It is open to intermediate and advanced riders. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $145 for lessons only, and $220 for lift ticket and lessons. For details, call 505-992-5084.
The popular Jeff Gladfelter Memorial Bump Run returns March 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Skiers and snowboarders will show off their mogul skills on the slalom right above Totemoff’s, competing for glory and significant prizes. Registration is $25 and will run from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Get your grind on March 29 at the fifth annual Rail Jam. Entry is free, with snowboarders and skiers of all ages welcome to compete for prizes. Registration will run from 10 a.m.-noon, with the finals set for 2:15 p.m. Helmets are required, and those under age 18 will need a waiver signed by a guardian.
Closing out the projected final weekend of the season will be the Slush Cup on April 4. Test your pond skimming skills from noon to 2:30 p.m. next to Totemoff’s for laughs, bragging rights and some cool prizes. Costumes are encouraged and registration is free.
Taos Ski Valley
TSV has a batch of exciting events lined up. We already reported on the biggest news, the hosting of the World Pro Ski Tour World Championship on April 10-12. For details, visit tinyurl.com/w6hl9z7.
Femme de Freeride is Jan. 11-12, with 1 1/2 days of on-slope skiing and snowboarding instruction from acclaimed Taos Snowsports School and Taos Winter Sports Team guides, plus a slew of off-slope activities. The cost is $105 for the program and $55 for off-slope activities (plus lift ticket). For details, contact Kaela Gillum at kaela.gillum@skitaos.com.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 brings the 34th Annual Taos Winter Wine Festival, a celebration of food and wine featuring the culinary artistry of Taos chefs paired with more than 40 national wineries. The weekend culminates with the Grand Tasting at TSV. For details, visit taoswinterwinefest.com.
On Feb. 15, join the K2 Bumps Challenge and the Paint for Peaks festival during the eighth annual Shred the Love celebration to benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer and the Anita Salas Memorial Fund. The Bumps Challenge is a marathon down infamous Al’s Run. Skiers and boarders are invited to participate in teams of two, or tackle the run individually. Athletes must raise a minimum of $100 to participate.
Paint For Peaks is a benefit auction of custom, one-of-a-kind artwork created on snowboards, skateboard decks, helmets and more.
For the last 11 years, Shred the Love at TSV has raised more than $175,000 for cancer education, prevention and survivorship programs and the Anita Salas Memorial Fund. For details, go to tinyurl.com/wxt2mur.
The nation’s top young extreme skiing and snowboarding athletes come to TSV on Feb. 20-23 for the Junior Freeride Competition. The International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association sanctioned event features competitors ages 12-18.
For details, go to tinyurl.com/svbxdrw.
Additional TSV events will run next week.
CONDITIONS
Ski Santa Fe has a fine 57-inch base, with all runs open except a few bowls, Chile Glade and Big Rock Chutes. It has received more than 97 inches.
Taos Ski Valley sits on a 57-inch base, with all lifts except the Kachina Peak Chair functioning, and almost all runs open.
Angel Fire has a 37-inch base, with all runs open, including their most challenging Maxwell’s Grant, Silver Chute and Angel’s Plunge, plus hike-to slopes Nitro, Detonator and C-4.
Sipapu has a 31-inch base, with 37 of 43 runs open. Red River reports a 37-inch base, with 61 of 64 runs available. Pajarito Mountain has a 23-inch base with 32 of 44 runs open. Sandia Peak has a 25-inch base, with all runs in operation. It is open daily through Sunday, then goes to a Friday-Sunday and holidays schedule.
Ski Apache finally got hit, stacking up 18 inches in the past storm. It has a 35-inch base, and 40 of 55 runs open, including a handful of expert trails.
Wolf Creek has a comfy 83-inch base and all runs open. It has received a massive 193 inches. Purgatory rests on a 54-inch baser, with 100 of 105 runs open. Crested Butte has a 38-inch base, with 57 percent of its terrain open.
Telluride reports 44 inches, with 129 of 148 runs open and all lifts functioning. Monarch Mountain has a 51-inch base, with all terrain accessible.
