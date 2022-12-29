lobos-pit.jpg

Lobos fans celebrate and throw newspapers into the air Wednesday night as UNM’s starting lineup is announced before the game against Colorado State in The Pit.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Richard Pitino, magic man.

In his second season as the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball coach, he has pulled the rabbit out of a hat and injected life, passion and excitement back into The Pit. Wednesday’s near-sellout crowd in University Arena watched his Lobos push their record to 13-0 and start conference play with a comfortable win over Colorado State.

At the moment, the sky is bluer, food tastes better and there’s a sense of community pride knowing Lobo basketball is, at long last, trending.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican.

