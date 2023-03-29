What Gary Colson was to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program 43 years ago, Jason Hooten is to New Mexico State right now.
Colson didn’t have to be the Lobos’ savior, but he did have to possess a steady hand and a dogged determination to do things the right way — just like Hooten must do over the next several years in Las Cruces.
NMSU doesn’t need a reincarnation of Lou Henson; it needs a straight arrow who can put out the smoldering remains of Aggies basketball and find a way to win a few games along the way. He needs players who stay out of trouble, who can serve as role models and, if he’s lucky, players who can put the ball in the basket with stunning regularity.
Anything else is just a bonus. The school just needs regularity and someone to navigate the disaster that was the 2022-23 version of the program.
On Wednesday, Hooten took a significant step in the right direction by parting ways with Aggies forward Mike Peake. The 6-foot-7 junior from Chicago officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, ending what will go down as one of the darkest chapters in NMSU basketball history.
Peake is, as of this moment, the ninth player on the Aggies’ active roster to formally enter the college’s free-agency market. He was also the main character in the November shooting death of a UNM student, an incident that left Peake with a gunshot wound to his leg, a season lost — and a reputation that may never fully recover.
It’s hard to envision Peake finding an opportunity as good as he got at New Mexico State, but it’s easy to see how there was no way for NMSU to move forward with Peake on the roster. He had to go.
It’s just surprising it took this long — and therein lies part of the problem. NMSU’s inability to take a strong approach worsened the university’s public relations nightmare. Suspended indefinitely after the shooting, Peake never did get the boot from the team or the school. He still hasn’t been charged.
The spotlight on him dissipated a bit in February when NMSU was shamed into hibernation by a hazing scandal that cost Greg Heiar his coaching job and set Aggies hoops back years.
Just as Colson had to clean house and launch a hard reboot of UNM’s program following the Lobogate scandal of 1979, Hooten must kick-start what is essentially an expansion franchise by recruiting nearly a full roster, all while the school moves from the Western Athletic Conference into Conference USA this summer.
It should be a time of optimism and hope for NMSU, a team that has made a habit of NCAA Tournament bids and conference championships. Instead, it is a time of uncertainty with a coach whose only job is to cross every T and dot every I.
Whereas Colson had to conduct the slow burn of recruiting players one at a time following a successful run at Pepperdine, Hooten has the advantage of the transfer portal to replicate what he did at Sam Houston State.
The portal is the big-box home improvement store of quick fixes; it’s possible he can transform NMSU from a national disgrace into a respected contender in Conference USA in a matter of a few seasons.
What’s truly important, however, is the Aggies putting the past behind them and moving into a new era minus Peake and all those who shamed the program in the recruiting scandal.
Perhaps in a few years, we’ll look at Hooten as a Colson clone; likable, trustworthy and an architect of something positive, someone who laid the foundation of something bigger down the road.
Until then, strap yourself in. It’ll be a long climb back.