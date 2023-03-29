What Gary Colson was to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program 43 years ago, Jason Hooten is to New Mexico State right now.

Colson didn’t have to be the Lobos’ savior, but he did have to possess a steady hand and a dogged determination to do things the right way — just like Hooten must do over the next several years in Las Cruces.

NMSU doesn’t need a reincarnation of Lou Henson; it needs a straight arrow who can put out the smoldering remains of Aggies basketball and find a way to win a few games along the way. He needs players who stay out of trouble, who can serve as role models and, if he’s lucky, players who can put the ball in the basket with stunning regularity.

