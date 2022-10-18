Since the day he arrived in December 2019, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales has said any press is good press, even the bad kind. It means people are talking about his program and invested in the team’s progress.
It’s time to put that to the test because things are getting ugly in Loboville. Fast.
The team’s uninspiring loss to New Mexico State last weekend is the low point of the Gonzales tenure. Hired to pull the program out of the trash heap left behind by former coach Bob Davie, the local guy and anointed savior was given a mulligan that first year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact Davie’s mess was so, well, messy.
The Lobos spent that season quarantined in Nevada and managed to not only emerge without a single COVID-19 case but end what was then the nation’s longest losing streak with two straight wins to close things out. It gave people hope.
The 2021 season went as expected. The Lobos took a step back and finished 3-9 in what was predicted to be a rough year. The roster was gutted, a number of key spots filled with dozens of players with little or no college experience. The offense and its patchwork line was dreadful, finishing last in the FBS in yardage and giving the fans little to be excited about.
Give him another mulligan. It takes time, after all, to turn a tanker around.
In years past, UNM fans had endured losing, but at least those lean times came with a certain level of excitement. Players like Terence Mathis, Winslow Oliver, Jeremy Leach and any of the plug-in firecrackers from the Mike Sheppard and Mike Locksley days kept things interesting despite the losses.
How many fans nowadays can name a single player on the current roster? If the knee-jerk response is “Isaiah Chavez,” that’s technically true. The Cleveland High grad thundered onto the scene during the pandemic year, but when asked about his status recently, Gonzales flatly responded, “He’s on the team.” Chavez hasn’t played a down all season.
As good as the defense has gotten under coordinator Rocky Long, the Lobos continue to be one of the worst offensive teams in the country. Fans were told they could expect to see progress in Year 3, but there are no signs of that happening.
Gonzales fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime two weeks ago and replaced him with an assistant who was coaching high school last year. They managed just three field goals and 269 yards in the loss to the Aggies, dropping UNM to 127th in the country (fourth from last) in total offense.
Losing to UNLV is one thing, but losing to NMSU with a defense that’s rock solid but an offense that doesn’t frighten anyone is the kind of thing that makes Lobo fans throw in the towel.
Gonzales held out hope that the fans would return this season, saying in late August that he expected a crowd of 30,000-plus for a Week 3 matchup against UTEP. That came nowhere close to happening.
To say attendance has dipped under his regime wouldn’t be entirely accurate; it has plateaued.
The Lobos are averaging around 16,000 since 2018, the typical home game drawing no better or worse than the previous outing.
Things won’t get better for a while. Albuquerque simply isn’t a football town, and not enough people are excited enough to sacrifice their time to watch a team that is well on its way to a sixth straight season with three or fewer wins.
Fans are apathetic, which is far, far worse than being fed up or even angry. Aside from the various chatrooms that are now starting to call for Gonzales to go, the realization that things are no better now than they were a few years ago is the worst part of all.
The worry inside the Tow Diehm Facility shouldn’t be bad press. They should be concerned that people don’t care enough to even talk about it.