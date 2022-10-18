Since the day he arrived in December 2019, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales has said any press is good press, even the bad kind. It means people are talking about his program and invested in the team’s progress.

It’s time to put that to the test because things are getting ugly in Loboville. Fast.

The team’s uninspiring loss to New Mexico State last weekend is the low point of the Gonzales tenure. Hired to pull the program out of the trash heap left behind by former coach Bob Davie, the local guy and anointed savior was given a mulligan that first year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact Davie’s mess was so, well, messy.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

