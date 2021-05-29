Glaciers are splitting wide open in Antarctica and evaporating in the Arctic, but they are as imposing and impenetrable as ever in New Mexico.
The traditional August-to-May school year — 180 days, give or take — is our big, bad block of ice. Despite constant attempts to chip away at it, and maybe uncover something better suited to the realities of learning in this century, this timeless example of same ol’, same ol’, ought to be part of the state seal, the one that features the Latin words Crescit Eundo.
Translation: ”It Grows As It Goes.”
But when it comes to school days, and the archaic but beloved calendar that wraps a noose around innovation and learning, we ought to figure out what the Latin term is for “It Slows As It Goes.”
In fairness, New Mexico actually has been tippy-toeing toward changing the school calendar for years — tacking on multimillion-dollar programs that would add school days in hopes of getting kids further ahead or allowing them to catch up. This year, the Legislature appropriated $80 million for Extended Learning Time and K-5 Plus programs that add anywhere between 10 and 25 days to the year.
A lot of districts, including Santa Fe Public Schools, said yes and thank you to Extended Learning. That the district was able to add those 10 days to the 2021-22 docket was close to a miracle when you consider the reflexive moans of pain and inconvenience that came from parents and educators who writhed about having to return to school earlier than normal.
Other districts, including Albuquerque and Las Cruces, bowed to such pressures.
Which is the entire problem. If Santa Fe says yes and Albuquerque and Las Cruces (or for that matter, Fort Sumner and Reserve) say no, then basically you have the same hodgepodge of inconsistency that has plagued the state forever. Worse, it only adds to the inequities that already existed between affluent and poor, rural and urban.
The pandemic, of course, is the fig leaf for the districts that said no to extra days: Students, parents and families are exhausted, and need a chance to breathe.
OK, but here’s the problem: When it comes to really creating a wraparound plan for more days in school, the pandemic is only the latest and most convenient cover. The excuses for opting out existed long before COVID-19: Not enough time for family. Undue burden on overworked teachers, administrators, staff. Money. The effect on athletics. The need to see Grandma in August.
The state Public Education Department recently reported it believes about 60 percent of New Mexico students will participate in some kind of extended-time program next year. It’s a glass-is-more-than-half-full pronouncement, but one that reflects the slow, aching grind of culture change.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart doesn’t kid himself or anyone else about what lies ahead.
“We’ve built up a lot of systems and cultures around the 180-day school year,” he said last week. “And so, anytime you’re talking about unwinding those systems and doing fundamental changes to the way school has operated for decades or centuries or longer, that takes a big hill to overcome.”
He didn’t say this, but I will: Status quo is Latin for sacred cow.
In truth, Stewart sounds hopeful — he has to sound hopeful — that while there’s little chance of radical, overnight changes to school calendars, the acceptance of programs like K-5 Plus and Extended Time will eventually wear down resistance.
“We’re at the beginning of that point, going into the third year of implementation of some of the new versions of these programs, where more and more you’re starting to see people overcome that systemic normalcy and take a chance and move into something new and different,” he said. “You’ll see it more and more as it becomes widespread.”
Stewart cautioned that attaching school days simply for the sake of appearances isn’t the answer. More time, he insisted, must come with enhanced innovation, more relevant programming and strong teaching. “Doing more really good quality instruction along with some of these other experiences and professional development can make an extremely significant difference,” he said.
It’s worldwide competition that says roughly 200 school days should be New Mexico’s target. We’re no longer competing with Arizona, Pennsylvania and Oregon, but China, England and South Korea, to name just three.
And even if that weren’t the reality, there’s been a long-held belief within schools that 180 days is simply not adequate. Talk to a high school senior and a truth-telling teacher, and they’ll tell you they wish they had more time to nail key concepts.
You know who else believes that? Parents — the same people who complain about schools with the consistency and ear-splitting predictability of roosters crowing at dawn. The drone is familiar and the volume high: Our schools aren’t good enough. … My kid isn’t receiving the content he or she needs to make the leap to middle school, high school, college. … You’re not providing enough career and technical education. … Our kids deserve more, more, more.
Just not more days.
